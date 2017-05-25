DUBAI May 25 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed
signals gradual tightening
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf weak as DXBE drags down Dubai; banks
boost Egypt
* Oil prices rise in anticipation of extended OPEC-led
production cut
* PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady as dollar slips after Fed
minutes
* Middle East Crude-Down for third session despite flurry of
deals
* U.S. Treasury chief says reviewing Iran's aircraft
licenses
* OPEC, non-OPEC set for new oil cut, eye longer duration
* EMERGING MARKETS-China downgrade fear ripples through
emerging markets
* Algeria's presidency names new prime minister - state
media
* ANALYSIS-As oil prices languish, signs emerge of Algeria
changing its energy ways
* Lebanon reappoints Riad Salameh as central bank governor
* Turkish banking sector 2017 loan growth may exceed 15 pct
- Isbank CEO
* Iran to invite bids on Azadegan oil field next week -ISNA
* Tunisia hikes interest rates to curb inflation, support
dinar
EGYPT
* Egypt blocks 21 websites, including Al Jazeera -state news
agency
* Egypt raises $3 billion in bumper Eurobond sale
* Egypt puts lawyer with presidential ambitions on trial
* Egypt's Sisi rejects Bashir accusations, says not
conspiring against Sudan
SAUDI ARABIA
* SaudiGulf Airlines expects to agree Boeing 777 order by Q3
-CEO
* TABLE-Saudi March non-oil exports rise, imports plunge 20
pct
* General Electric signs 1 bln riyal deal to build gas
turbines in Saudi Arabia
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* German shipping group Hapag-Lloyd aims for speedy
post-merger intergration
* Dubai looking into forming $1 billion shipping investment
fund - sources
* TABLE-UAE April inflation eases to 2.2 pct on food,
housing prices
* Abu Dhabi closes $872 mln financing for world's largest
solar plant
* Pace of Gulf tech deals heats up as Emaar buys Namshi
stake
* TABLE-UAE's Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended May
22
* MEDIA-100 percent UAE tax on tobacco and energy drinks
from Q4-Gulf News
QATAR
* Moody's Assigns Prime-1 Rating To USCP Program of the
Commercial Bank (P.S.Q.C.)
* Gulf rift reopens as Qatar decries hacked comments by emir
KUWAIT
* TABLE-Kuwait April inflation unchanged at 2.6 percent
* Kuwait's KNPC plans $1.3 bln oil products storage plant
* Kuwait's Agility has "sizeable" financing requirements-
CEO
* Kuwait National Petroleum signs $6.25 bln loan for clean
fuels project
* Kuwait logistics firm Agility says settles U.S. criminal
case
OMAN
* Oman raises $2 billion sukuk with 4.397 pct profit rate
-lead
