INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks edge up on firmer Wall Street,
pound nurses losses
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets to consolidate, technicals
weak; Egypt faces resistance
* Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten
markets
* PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 4-week highs, political tensions
support
* Egypt launches 2nd day of Libyan air strikes after attack
on Christians
* Fierce clashes as rival factions battle in Libyan capital
* Iraqi forces launch operation to seize last Islamic State
enclave in Mosul
* Air strikes in east Syria kill more than 100 - Observatory
* U.N. warns of 'walking into another Gaza crisis with eyes
wide open'
* Migrants who clung to boat rescued off Libya, seven bodies
found -officials
* Kuwaiti envoy meets Qatar's emir amid Gulf dispute
* Suicide bomber wounds several Lebanese soldiers in north
-security sources
* Tunisia confiscates property of businessmen arrested for
graft
* Turkish NBA star tweets 'you can't catch me' at arrest
warrant report -
* ANALYSIS-OPEC ponders how to co-exist with U.S. shale oil
* UAE minister warns Gulf alliance faces a major crisis
EGYPT
* Egypt blocks financial newspaper website, widening media
blackout
* Egypt says historic foreign investment inflows seen since
rate hike
* Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month
T-bills
* Egypt procures 2.9 mln/T local wheat since start of season
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi to impose tobacco, sugary drinks tax on June 10
* Saudi foreign assets keep falling in April amid heavy
overseas borrowing
* Descendants of Saudi Wahhabism founder distance themselves
from Qatar
* ANALYSIS-In Aramco IPO pitch, Canada plays up its natural
resources expertise
* TABLE-Saudi money supply increase in April
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's DSI to put aside almost 1 bln dirhams for debt
payments -sources
* BRIEF-DXB Entertainments appoints Raed Al Nuaimi as CEO of
new entity
* BRIEF-UAE's Marka appoints Benoit Lamonerie as CEO
QATAR
* Moody's downgrades Qatar's credit rating by one notch
OMAN
* BUZZ-Oman tells oil producers to respect output cut
extension
BAHRAIN
* Families of five Bahrainis say burial of loved ones
without their consent a crime
* BRIEF-Bahrain's Alba updates on line 6 expansion project
