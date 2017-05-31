DUBAI May 31 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise as China factories see steady growth, sterling soft

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mostly rises, Qatar underperforms as Ezdan plunges again

* Oil falls as rising Libyan, U.S. output undermines cuts

* PRECIOUS-Gold drifts from one-month peak on Fed rate hike concerns

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks weaken as July trade slows

* U.S. starts providing weapons to Syrian Kurds -source

* Oman mediating between Yemenis over U.N. peace plan- official

* Russia's Putin, Saudi prince praise dialogue on oil, Syria

* UN urges Algeria, Morocco to release trapped Syrian refugees

* Rouhani faces pressure to improve human rights in Iran

* Foreign visitors to Turkey rise in April for first time in 2 years -data

* EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging stocks slip off two-year high, rand down 1 pct

* Turkish central bank sees loan quality improving due to economic recovery

EGYPT

* Egypt has bought 3.6 mln tonnes of local wheat since start of season

* Sudan ratifies ban on Egyptian farm and animal product imports

SAUDI ARABIA

* Path cleared for Congress to consider U.S. arms sale to Riyadh -State Dept

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Moody's affirms ratings of five UAE banks and changes outlook to stable from negative on four

* Moody's changes ratings outlook on Mubadala, IPIC and Etisalat to stable from negative; affirms ratings

* ADNOC finalises jet fuel term at a lower premium - traders

QATAR

* Qatar talks tough on project stakes in Japan LNG contract talks

* Moody's affirms Qatar National Bank's deposit ratings at Aa3; outlook changed to stable from negative

* Moody's downgrades Qatar Petroleum to Aa3, Industries Qatar to A1; stable outlook

KUWAIT

* Moody's affirms ratings on two Kuwaiti banks and changes outlook to stable from negative

* Kuwait's KFH denies media reports on Kuwait Central Bank seeking due diligence assessment

BAHRAIN

* Trial of leading Bahraini activist postponed - rights group

OMAN

* Oman Oil mandates banks for revolving credit facility -sources