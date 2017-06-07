BRIEF-Jiangxi Zhengbang Technology, unit sets up green ecological circular agriculture fund with partners
DUBAI, June 7 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks wary ahead of risk events this week, dollar struggles
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf falls as Qatar crisis worries investors, Egypt continues ascent
* Oil dips on glut concerns, but Mideast tension, falling U.S. stocks support
* PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 7-mth high, political worries buoy safe-haven demand
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks edge lower amid Qatari crisis
* After warnings, U.S. wages new strike on pro-Syria government forces
* Trump takes sides in Arab rift, suggests support for isolation of Qatar
* Libya's neighbours push political deal over military solution
* Isolating Qatar will not solve crisis, Turkey's Erdogan says
* Iran tells IAEA it plans to ship heavy water abroad, officials say
* Iraq not taking sides in dispute between Saudi, Gulf states and Qatar
* Gulf debt market weakens as rift with Qatar worries foreign investors
* Turkish Q1 growth seen above 4 pct, 2017 exports up at least 10 pct- minister
* How Al Jazeera covered Arabs severing ties with its backer
* Muslim Asia caught in the middle as diplomatic row rocks Middle East
EGYPT
* Egyptian wheat imports thrown back into uncertainty as ergot ban looms
* Egypt imposes tariffs on Chinese, Turkish, and Ukrainian steel - ministry
* Egypt has paid $750 mln in arrears to oil companies -c.bank official
* Some Egyptian banks resume transactions in Qatari riyal after brief halt on Monday
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi minister says Qatar must end support for Hamas, Muslim Brotherhood
* Saudi billionaire arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi dies aged 82- BBC
* Saudi Investment Bank issues 285 mln riyals sukuk
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE central bank prepares guidelines for Qatar-related banking deals -sources
* UAE banks stop providing leverage to clients on Qatari bonds-sources
* Qatar has no plan to shut Dolphin gas pipeline to UAE despite rift-sources
* UAE'S ADNOC sets May Murban crude OSP at $51.45/BBL
QATAR
* Qataris banned from Qantas flights to Dubai - airline executive
* Exxon says Qatar LNG not affected by Arab states tension
* Maersk says unable to ship Qatar bound cargo from UAE, seeks alternatives
* Port bans choke Qatar's commodity trade as gas supply worries grow
* Saudi Arabia, Bahrain revoke Qatar Airways' licences
* Qatari riyal under pressure as Saudi, UAE banks delay Qatar deals
* Qatari export costs to rise as ports ban disrupts trading
* Fitch says duration of diplomatic dispute is key to Qatar impact
* Platts restricts Qatari-loading crude in pricing process
* Qatar c.bank official: we have huge FX reserves to support riyal
* Saudi, UAE banks hold off on Qatar deals; central banks investigate exposure -sources
KUWAIT
* Kuwaiti emir leaves Saudi after brief visit, no word on outcome of talks
* Kuwait's Americana OGM approves voluntary delisting from Kuwait Bourse
OMAN
* Al Izz Islamic Bank expresses interest in merger with United Finance (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)
