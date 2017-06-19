DUBAI, June 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks shake off Wall St blues, sterling steady before Brexit talks

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Cheaper oil depresses most of Gulf but MSCI hopes buoy Saudi

* Oil prices fall on further rise in US drilling, signs of slowing demand

* PRECIOUS-Gold edges down on firm dollar; Fed's Dudley awaited for cues

* Iraqi forces storm Islamic State-held Old City of Mosul

* Syrian army declares city ceasefire as Russia, U.N. plan July peace talks

* Twenty five killed in Saudi air strikes on Yemen market- health official

* Kuwait's ruler calls for Gulf unity to heal Qatar rift

* Iran's supreme leader criticizes U.S. policies toward Tehran

* Hamas: War with Israel unlikely and relations with Egypt improving

* Russia's military says it may have killed IS leader; West, Iraq sceptical

* Lebanon's Blom Bank completes acquisition of HSBC Lebanon unit

* U.S. says it downed Syrian warplane that attacked U.S.-backed fighters

EGYPT

* Roadside explosion in Cairo kills Egyptian policeman

* Saudi Arabia bans imports of Egyptian strawberries

* Remittances from expatriate Egyptians rise by 11.1 pct since float

* Yields mixed on Egypt's three-month and nine-month T-bills

* IMF's Jarvis says Egypt to lift cap on dollar deposits in months -newspaper

SAUDI ARABIA

* MEDIA-Saudi Aramco cleans up financials to bolster valuation- FT

* BRIEF-Saudi's Arab National Bank board proposes H1 dividend

* BRIEF-Jabal Omar Development to convert 3 bln riyals loan into sharia compliant murabaha loan

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE's Dana Gas gets injunction from English court blocking claims on $700 mln sukuk

* Dubai's DSI to complete capital reduction by end of third quarter

* Sharjah oil corp: doesn't expect any interruption to Qatar gas supply to UAE

* Mubadala in talks to buy stake in hotel group from 1MDB-linked Low- FT

* MEDIA-Abu Dhabi wealth fund in talks to buy stake in Viceroy Hotel Group- FT

* Uniper, UAE's SNOC create venture for new LNG import facility

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi inflation drops to 2.0 percent in May

* BUZZ-Dubai's Union Properties surges after liquidity agreement

* BRIEF-Dubai's Emaar Properties says unit to manage first hotel in Saudi

QATAR

* Qatar riyal quoted below peg but no threat of devaluation, bankers say

* Qatar won't cut gas to UAE - Qatar Petroleum CEO

KUWAIT

* Kuwaiti court overturns death sentence in Iran spy cell case

BAHRAIN

* Blast kills policeman in village of Bahraini Shi'ite cleric - ministry

* BRIEF-Bahrain's Alba says line 6 construction site-works underway