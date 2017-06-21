DUBAI, June 21 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil slump spooks investors; China stocks
underwhelmed by MSCI
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi pulls back before MSCI decision,
Qatar hits post-crisis low
* Oil holds near multi-month lows as glut fears persist
* PRECIOUS-Gold edges up from five-week lows as equities
fall
* Middle East Crude-Dubai edges up; Murban, al-Shaheen down
* U.S. State Department questions Gulf motives on Qatar
boycott
* Emerging markets debt trading rises to $1.3 trillion in Q1
-EMTA
* Morocco Cenbank governor says no devaluation in dirham
liberalisation
* Algeria's government planning Islamic finance options,
welfare reforms
* Turkey borrows 503 mln lira in two-year sukuk issue
* Italy's Eni signs deal with Iran on oil and gas field
studies
* Algeria aims for annual growth of 3.7 pct in oil and gas
sector 2017-2021 - govt document
* Iraq, Saudi Arabia aim to upgrade diplomatic relations -
statement
EGYPT
* Egypt to raise food subsidy allowance in bid to ease
pressure from austerity
* Egypt closes wheat harvest just short of target at 3.4 mln
tonnes
* Egypt's Suez Canal revenue rises to $439.8 mln in may from
$427.9 mln in April
* Egypt's CIB seeks to increase its capital by 25 pct
SAUDI ARABIA
* MSCI to consider adding Saudi Arabia to key index during
2019
* Arabian Aramco Total Services partially redeems its sukuk
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Etisalat Nigeria to change shareholder structure after
debt talks fail
* Dubai activists stock public fridges for needy during
Ramadan
* Abu Dhabi takes over operating Port of Fujairah after
Dubai deal ends
* TABLE-UAE c.bank foreign assets up in May; securities
holdings drop sharply
* TABLE-UAE May bank lending growth slowest in over three
years
* TABLE-Dubai May inflation falls to 2.3 pct as housing,
transport rise more slowly
QATAR
* Qatar says news agency hacking linked to states boycotting
Doha
* Qatar can weather boycott, foreign investors won't leave
-Qatar Petroleum CEO
* Britain charges Barclays, ex-bosses over "unlawful" Qatari
deal
* Qatar tells U.S. it will maintain stability around LNG
exports
* Qatar sovereign fund deposited dollars in local banks as
precaution -bankers
* India asks Qatar to invest in power plants as condition
for LNG deals
KUWAIT
* TABLE-Kuwait May inflation edges up to 2.7 percent
BAHRAIN
* Fitch Revises Three Bahraini Banks' Outlooks to Negative
* Fitch Revises Bahrain Mumtalakat's Outlook to Negative on
Sovereign Action
(Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)