(Adds Saudi items)
DUBAI, June 21 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil slump spooks investors; China stocks
underwhelmed by MSCI
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Prince's promotion and MSCI may buoy Saudi,
oil to dampen most of Gulf
* Oil holds near multi-month lows as glut fears persist
* PRECIOUS-Gold edges up from five-week lows as equities
fall
* Saudi Arabia's Mohammed bin Salman elevated to Crown
Prince-SPA
* Middle East Crude-Dubai edges up; Murban, al-Shaheen down
* U.S. State Department questions Gulf motives on Qatar
boycott
* Emerging markets debt trading rises to $1.3 trillion in Q1
-EMTA
* Morocco Cenbank governor says no devaluation in dirham
liberalisation
* Algeria's government planning Islamic finance options,
welfare reforms
* Turkey borrows 503 mln lira in two-year sukuk issue
* Italy's Eni signs deal with Iran on oil and gas field
studies
* Algeria aims for annual growth of 3.7 pct in oil and gas
sector 2017-2021 - govt document
* Iraq, Saudi Arabia aim to upgrade diplomatic relations -
statement
EGYPT
* Egypt to raise food subsidy allowance in bid to ease
pressure from austerity
* Egypt closes wheat harvest just short of target at 3.4 mln
tonnes
* Egypt's Suez Canal revenue rises to $439.8 mln in may from
$427.9 mln in April
* Egypt's CIB seeks to increase its capital by 25 pct
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi's Prince Mohammed bin Nayef pledges allegiance to
new crown prince
* MSCI to consider adding Saudi Arabia to key index during
2019
* Arabian Aramco Total Services partially redeems its sukuk
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Etisalat Nigeria to change shareholder structure after
debt talks fail
* Dubai activists stock public fridges for needy during
Ramadan
* Abu Dhabi takes over operating Port of Fujairah after
Dubai deal ends
* TABLE-UAE c.bank foreign assets up in May; securities
holdings drop sharply
* TABLE-UAE May bank lending growth slowest in over three
years
* TABLE-Dubai May inflation falls to 2.3 pct as housing,
transport rise more slowly
QATAR
* Qatar says news agency hacking linked to states boycotting
Doha
* Qatar can weather boycott, foreign investors won't leave
-Qatar Petroleum CEO
* Britain charges Barclays, ex-bosses over "unlawful" Qatari
deal
* Qatar tells U.S. it will maintain stability around LNG
exports
* Qatar sovereign fund deposited dollars in local banks as
precaution -bankers
* India asks Qatar to invest in power plants as condition
for LNG deals
KUWAIT
* TABLE-Kuwait May inflation edges up to 2.7 percent
BAHRAIN
* Fitch Revises Three Bahraini Banks' Outlooks to Negative
* Fitch Revises Bahrain Mumtalakat's Outlook to Negative on
Sovereign Action
OMAN
* United Finance board insists on full cash acquisition
offer from Alizz Islamic Bank
(Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)