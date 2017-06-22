DUBAI, June 22 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks climb as oil crawls up from
10-month low
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi cheers new crown prince, MSCI news;
oil price hits rest of Gulf
* Oil prices climb off 10-mth lows as U.S. stockpiles drop
* 22 Jun - 11:23:58 AM RTRS - PRECIOUS-Gold prices rise on
weaker Treasury yields, easing dollar
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks slip; Iraq sells Basra at
lower premiums
* More than 5 mln children need urgent humanitarian aid in
Iraq –UNICEF
* Trump's son-in-law launches Middle East peace effort
* Islamic State blows up historic Mosul mosque where it
declared 'caliphate'
* After pointed criticism, Tillerson urges Gulf demands be
sent to Qatar
* Iran starts gas exports to Iraq, Iranian official tells
IRNA
* Morocco pushes back planned local sukuk issue to September
- finance minister
* Iran says OPEC considering deeper output cuts, delegates
sceptical
* Qatar rift risks raising cost for Gulf debt issuers and
slowing Saudi reforms
EGYPT
* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for July 25-Aug. 5 shipment
* Egypt's telecoms operators receive 4G wireless frequencies
* Egypt's Sisi hikes social spending to ease austerity pain
* Yields on Egypt 3- and 7-year T-bonds mixed, six- and
one-year T-bills rise
* Egypt expects FDI boost as investment law regulations
finalised
* Egypt's top court temporarily halts decisions on Red Sea
islands
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi king empowers young reformer son in succession
shake-up
* NEWSMAKER-The new, young crown prince reshaping Saudi
Arabia
* Saudi restores civil service allowances retroactively as
crown prince appointed
* Saudi Arabia extends Islamic Eid al-Fitr holiday by a week
- SPA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Fitch Places Commercial Bank International on Rating Watch
Negative
* TABLE-UAE's Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended
June 19
* "Unlawful" sukuk threaten Dubai's Islamic finance
ambitions
* Emirates sees demand returning on U.S. routes weakened by
Trump policies
* Dubai's Emaar Properties appoints Amit Jain as group CEO
QATAR
* Qatar sovereign fund moves stakes to government, may sell
assets-sources
* Fitch Places 9 Qatari Banks on Rating Watch Negative
* Qatar bourse says Gulf institutions dumped Qatari shares
BAHRAIN
* TABLE-Bahrain May inflation falls to 0.7 percent as food
prices slide
OMAN
* Dubai's Damac Properties to develop Oman's $1 bln
waterfront
* TABLE-Oman January-April budget deficit shrinks 21 percent
(Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)