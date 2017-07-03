MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 3

DUBAI, July 3 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

International/Regional

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks start new month on firm footing, bonds under pressure

* Oil prices edge up on first drop in U.S. drilling in months

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady ahead of U.S. Independence day holiday

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Doha down as diplomatic deadline looms, Saudi extends MSCI rally

* Gulf deadline to resolve Qatar rift approaches

* Arab foreign ministers to discuss Qatar in Cairo on Wednesday

* Kuwait seeks extension for deadline of demands on Qatar

* Saudi Arabia and allies give Qatar two more days to accept demands

* Three car bombs target Damascus, 20 killed

* Turkish June trade deficit narrows 8.6 percent - ministry

* ICL says level of damage caused by desert spill still unknown

* Two ruling party officials, 13 militants killed in southeast Turkey

* Iran to sign new IPC gas deal with Total for South Pars on Monday

* Two suspected al Qaeda militants killed in Yemen drone strike

* Partners in Israel's Tamar raise gas reserves estimate by 13 pct

* Fire destroys Syrian refugee camp in Lebanon, kills one

* Morocco GDP rises 4.8 percent yr/yr in Q2, forecast to slow 4.1 percent in Q3

* El Al Airlines board approves purchase of smaller rival Israir

* Assad appears on Syrian currency for first time

* Iraqis prepare to celebrate Mosul victory blocks away from raging battles

* U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces reinforce front lines in Raqqa

Egypt

* Egypt attracts $9.8 bln foreign investment in debt instruments in 2016/17

* Egypt's GASC buys 20,000 tonnes of soyoil in tender

* Yields fall on Egypt's 10-yr bonds, rise on 6-month, 1-yr bills

* Egyptian court sentences 20 to death for killing policemen

* BRIEF-EFG Hermes to manage Ahli United Bank funds

Saudi Arabia

* TABLE-Saudi April imports drop 3.3 pct y/y, non-oil exports edge up

* Saudi Arabia halts Belgian poultry, egg imports over bird flu

* BRIEF-Suadi's Bupa Arabia renews health insurance contract with SABIC

* BRIEF-Saudi's Sipchem resumes operations at VAM plant

United Arab Emirates

* U.S. lifts laptop restriction for flights from Abu Dhabi

* MEDIA-Dubai's Jumeirah Group confirms departure of CEO - Arabian Business

Qatar

* Qatar will inform Kuwait of response to demands on Monday -foreign minister

* Qatar stock index sinks 3.1 pct before deadline in diplomatic crisis

* Qatar says Arab states' demands "made to be rejected", says open to talks

* Qatar reaffirms commitment to all bilateral energy, industry pacts - minister

Bahrain

* BRIEF-Bahrain's Alba lays first concrete in potline 6 foundation

* BRIEF-Bahrain's GFH appoints SICO as market maker to acquire treasury shares

Kuwait

* Kuwait banks don't plan to withdraw Qatar deposits -official source

* BRIEF-Kuwait's Mezzan Holding says total exposure to Qatar 21 mln dinars

* BRIEF-Kuwait's Ahli United Bank says exposure to Qatar 21 mln dinars

* BRIEF-Kuwait's Burgan Bank says exposure to Qatar 66.7 mln dinars

* BRIEF-Kuwait International Bank says exposure to Qatari banks 4 mln dinars

* BRIEF-Commercial Bank of Kuwait says total exposure to Qatar 44 mln dinars

* BRIEF-Kuwait's Gulf Bank says total exposure to Qatar $40 mln

* BRIEF-Kuwait Finance House says exposure to Qatar 31 mln dinars

* BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank says exposure to Qatar 32.8 mln dinars