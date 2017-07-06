MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 6

3 Min Read
DUBAI, July 6 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares drop on Fed minutes, oil edges up after big drop
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar edges up before Cairo meeting, Saudi extends slide
* Oil edges up on US crude stock draw, but prices remain weak
* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as U.S. policymakers split on rate hike outlook
* Middle East Crude-Dubai buckles under selling pressure
* Arab states rap 'negative' Qatari reply to demands but no new sanctions
* Russia, Turkey, Iran fail to agree on Syria de-escalation zones
* Libya's eastern commander declares victory in battle for Benghazi
* Turkey's Erdogan says loyal to Qatar, Arab states' demands unacceptable
* EMERGING MARKETS-Rare "pure" EM sell-off sends currencies sprawling
* LPC-Lenders to Turk Telekom owner to appoint restructuring advisers
* Egypt's strategic wheat reserves enough for more than five months -ministry
* Improving ties between Egypt and Hamas unsettle Palestinian politics
* Egypt's parliament passes law regulating gas market
* Trump talks to Egypt's Sisi, urges resolution on Qatar -White House
* Egypt to cut corn imports amid higher local production
* Egypt selects CI Capital-led group to lead IPO of ENPPI
* Egypt's foreign reserves rise to $31.305 bln at end-June -c.bank
* Saudi Arabia tightens its grip on Japan, its biggest Asian oil market
* London court to hear Dana Gas sukuk case in September
* DP World may revive US$1.6 billion Jebel Ali terminal 4 expansion next year - The National
* TABLE-UAE's Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended July 3
* Energy giants court Qatar for gas expansion role despite crisis
* Moody's affirms ratings of 10 Qatari banks; changes outlook to negative from stable on nine banks
* Qatar says Saudi Arabia and UAE leading its isolation
* Qatar needs a healthy, constructive relationship with Iran -Qatari FM
* ANALYSIS-Qatar signals LNG price war for market share in Asia
* Gulf media predict more sanctions on Qatar (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)