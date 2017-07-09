FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 9
#AirIndia
#Darjeeling
#Mosul
#NSE
#Bollywood
#RelianceJio
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
As Brexit challenge looms, embattled PM vows to fight on
World
As Brexit challenge looms, embattled PM vows to fight on
At France's Davos, French bosses laud impact of Macron
FRANCE
At France's Davos, French bosses laud impact of Macron
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
July 9, 2017 / 3:25 AM / a day ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 9

3 Min Read

DUBAI, July 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

International/Regional

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar rise as investors place Fed bets after U.S. jobs data

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi steel, cement strong on export tariff cuts in otherwise weak region

* Oil prices drop 3 percent on rising global supplies

* PRECIOUS-Gold at 4-month low as U.S. jobs rise makes rate hike likely

* Erdogan says Turkey will respond to any threats on its border

* Amnesty urges leaders to stand up to Turkish rights violations

* Partial ceasefire deal reached in Syria, in Trump's first peace effort

* U.N. deputy Syria envoy hopeful for southwest ceasefire deal

* UK's Johnson arrives in Middle East to help ease Qatar tension

* Qatar rejects Arab states' accusations, UK's Johnson flies to Saudi

* Iraqi army says Mosul victory imminent, IS vows 'fight until death'

* OPEC delegates encouraged by Russian comments on adjusting oil cut deal

* Four Arab states leading Qatar boycott say initial demands void, vow more measures

* Royal Air Maroc expects U.S. laptop ban to end by July 19 -official

* Arab states plan regional payment and settlement system

* INTERVIEW-Iraqi Kurdish leader says no turning back on independence bid

Egypt

* In surprise move, Egypt hikes key interest rates again

* Egypt's deputy finance minister sees rate hike as temporary

* Egyptian police kill 16 gunmen in raids targeting militants

* Egypt's GASC says buys 115,000 tonnes Russian wheat

* Average yields mixed on Egypt's six-month and one-year T-bills

* Egypt hikes electricity prices but extends subsidies three more years

Saudi Arabia

* Saudi Aramco reaffirms commitment to Pertamina JV as CEOs meet

* Japan to raise crude storage capacity for Saudi Aramco by 30 pct

* Saudi security officer killed in Eastern Province attack

* Saudi Aramco says oil reserves steady, output at record ahead of IPO

* Drop in Saudi central bank's foreign assets slows in May

* TABLE-Saudi money supply increase in May

United Arab Emirates

* UAE's Dana Gas aims to propose new sukuk terms in coming weeks

* Amid Dana debacle, Islamic finance seeks safeguards against illegality claims

Qatar

* Qatar rejects Arab states' accusations, UK's Johnson flies to Saudi

* U.S. concerned Arab dispute with Qatar may intensify -State Dept

* Egypt and Russia's foreign ministers discuss Qatar

* $1 bln headache for Airbus as Qatar cancels 4 jets

* Arab sanctions stir defiance, patriotism in wealthy Qatar

* Qatar Airways set to start buying shares in American Airlines

* World-beating wealth props up Qatar against Arab sanctions

* FACTBOX-Qatar's sovereign fund plays key anchor role during Gulf rift

* Qatar Airways joins major MidEast rivals in lifting laptop ban on U.S. flights

* BRIEF-Moody's changes ratings outlook of Qatari project finance issuers to negative; affirms ratings

Oman

* TABLE-Oman inflation slows sharply in June

Compiled by Dubai Newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.