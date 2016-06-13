By Tom Arnold
| DUBAI, June 13
DUBAI, June 13 Middle Eastern sovereign wealth
funds liquidated or cancelled investments worth about 7 percent
of their total assets last year, according to a study released
on Monday by asset manager Invesco, in a sign of pressure from
low oil prices.
State budgets in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council
(GCC) and other oil exporters have fallen into deficit because
of shrunken oil revenues, forcing governments to eat into their
savings.
"Outflows from Middle East funds are not surprising, given
the volatility we have seen in the oil markets. However,
sovereign investor confidence remains high despite the
challenging funding environment and difficult market
conditions," said Alex Millar, head of institutional sales for
the Middle East and Africa at Invesco.
The company did not provide a figure for the size of Middle
East sovereign funds' assets, but this month the International
Monetary Fund quoted data from the SWF Institute, which tracks
the industry, as showing GCC governments had about $2.5 trillion
of savings in their funds.
The Invesco study, which covered 77 sovereign investors and
reserve managers around the world representing $8.96 trillion of
assets, showed that new funding accounted for 3 percent of
Middle East funds' assets under management in 2015.
By comparison, new funding provided 7 percent of sovereign
investors' assets globally last year. During that year, funds
globally liquidated or cancelled investments worth about 3
percent of their total assets.
The study showed the United States pulled further ahead as
the preferred global destination for Middle East sovereign
capital last year. It rated 8.3 points out of 10 in
attractiveness, compared to 7.1 for Britain.
Middle East sovereign investors reported they were bullish
on opportunities in U.S. infrastructure projects in particular.
The funds also put more emphasis on emerging markets last
year. Middle East asset allocations to emerging Asia rose to 2.3
percent in 2015 from 1.5 percent in 2014; allocations at Africa
swelled to 2.6 percent from 1.0 percent.
Middle Eastern sovereign funds sank more money into real
estate, with their allocations rising to 9.8 percent last year
from 5.9 percent two years ago.
But after allocations to infrastructure and private equity
were boosted over the last two years, fewer funds expect to
raise allocations to those asset classes now, the study found.
(Editing by Kevin Liffey)