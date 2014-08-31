* Funds less bullish than just after market-opening news
By Nadine Wehbe
DUBAI, Aug 31 Middle East funds are bullish on
Saudi Arabia's stock market despite concern it is getting richly
valued, while they think the United Arab Emirates has bottomed
out after a volatile few months, a Reuters survey showed.
The Saudi stock market index has jumped 13 percent
since authorities announced in late July that they would open
the market to direct investment by foreign institutions in the
first half of next year.
That has left the overall market looking fully valued to
many funds.
"We believe that valuations in Saudi Arabia are beginning to
look stretched at these levels," said Vijay Harpalani, assistant
fund manager at the UAE's Al Mal Capital.
"If we compare valuations, the market is trading at a
premium to GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) as well as emerging
markets."
However, managers think the Saudi market's liquidity and
diversity, as well as the macroeconomic stability provided by
the country's big current account and state budget surpluses,
justify some degree of premium - and they still see pockets of
opportunity in some sectors.
"We see value in building materials, petrochemicals and
telecoms," said Harpalani, adding that those sectors had been
overlooked by many investors because of slower growth that may
have been linked to the country's labour market reforms. The
sectors are now showing signs of strengthening, he said.
Muhammad Shabbir, head of equity funds at Rasmala Investment
Bank in Dubai, said: "Saudi is already overvalued, but I see
value still in telecoms and conventional banks."
The survey of 15 leading investment managers, conducted over
the past 10 days, showed 47 percent expected to raise their
equity allocations to Saudi Arabia over the next three months,
while only 7 percent expected to reduce them.
That was less bullish than last month's survey, conducted
just after the market-opening announcement, when two-thirds
anticipated raising their Saudi equity allocations. But it still
made Saudi Arabia the most optimistic market in the latest
survey, by a considerable margin.
UAE, QATAR
Dubai's stock market swung wildly between May and
July as a speculative bubble burst, after inflating in response
to MSCI's ugrade of the UAE to emerging market status in May.
Last month's survey found many funds eager to take profits
in the UAE, fearing more volatility. Only 7 percent intended to
increase equity allocations there and 47 percent aimed to
decrease them; the ratio of bullish managers was the lowest
since the survey was launched last September, while the ratio of
bears was the highest.
The market has been much more stable in August and the
latest survey shows 27 percent of managers now expect to raise
UAE equity allocations while only 7 percent aim to cut them -
suggesting the bout of profit-taking has run its course.
"UAE markets' top-down overview, supported by political
stability, continues to look very promising," Harpalani said.
"Although the valuations might appear to be on the higher
side, it is justified by high earnings growth. We believe there
is still some room for growth in the UAE market."
Qatar's stock market hit new record highs in August
and fund managers are on balance positive towards it. One coming
challenge for the market is the FIFA investigation into the
decision to award the 2022 soccer World Cup to Qatar, which has
denied allegations of corruption.
FIFA has said the results of the probe are likely to be
delivered by the first week of September; any negative report
could worry retail investors in Qatar.
However, most fund managers think Qatar remains very
unlikely to lose the hosting rights, and even if it did, most
major infrastructure projects in the country would go ahead,
meaning little impact on the economy's strong growth.
"In my view it would be quite diplomatic even if it turns
out to be negative," Shabbir said of the coming FIFA report.
The latest survey also showed fund managers split on Middle
East fixed income as global markets prepare for U.S. interest
rate rises as soon as next year. Twenty percent expect to
increase their regional fixed income allocations over the next
three months and the same ratio expect to reduce them.
"In the fixed income area, the GCC market performed very
well this year and all the bonds that have recently been issued
are doing great," said Abdullah Al Durdunji, chief treasury
officer at Abu Dhabi Fund for Development.
But he added, "We think we have to be cautious here because
we have to see how will the Fed behave regarding the interest
rate, especially if you are investing in bonds without hedging
the interest rate risk."
SURVEY RESULTS
1) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your
overall equity allocation to the Middle East in the next three
months?
INCREASE - 5 DECREASE - 1 SAME - 9
2) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your
overall fixed income allocation to the Middle East in the next
three months?
INCREASE - 3 DECREASE - 3 SAME - 9
3) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your
equity allocations to the following countries in the next three
months?
a) United Arab Emirates
INCREASE - 4 DECREASE - 1 SAME - 10
b) Qatar
INCREASE - 3 DECREASE - 2 SAME - 10
c) Saudi Arabia
INCREASE - 7 DECREASE - 1 SAME - 7
d) Egypt
INCREASE - 4 DECREASE - 2 SAME - 9
e) Turkey
INCREASE - 1 DECREASE - 2 SAME - 12
f) Kuwait
INCREASE - 1 DECREASE - 3 SAME - 11
NOTE - Institutions taking part in the survey are: Abu Dhabi
Fund for Development; Ahli Bank Oman; Al Rayan Investment LLC;
Al Mal Capital; Arqaam Capital; Emirates NBD; Global Investment
House; Mashreq Bank; Naeem Financial Investments; National Bank
of Abu Dhabi; Rasmala Investment Bank; NBK Capital; Schroders
Middle East; Securities and Investment Co of Bahrain; Amwal
Qatar.
(Writing by Andrew Torchia)