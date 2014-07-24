JERUSALEM, July 24 Europe's aviation regulator
on Thursday will cancel its warning that recommends airlines do
not fly to Israel, after the Federal Aviation Authority cleared
U.S. carriers to resume flights.
"We are about to lift the recommendation to avoid flying to
the Tel Aviv airport," said Dominique Fouda, a spokesman for the
European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).
The FAA earlier in the day said it would allow U.S. carriers
Delta, United and American unit US
Airways to resume flights to Israel's commercial capital.
On Tuesday it had issued a ban on U.S. carriers from flying
to Tel Aviv after a Palestinian rocket fired from Gaza fell
close to Ben Gurion International Airport. EASA later published
its own recommendation and ultimately, 30 foreign airlines
cancelled flights to Israel the last two days.
(Writing by Steven Scheer; editing by Crispian Balmer)