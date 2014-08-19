GAZA Aug 20 The armed wing of the Hamas
Islamist militant group that dominates Gaza threatened on
Wednesday to aim more rocket fire at Israel's Ben-Gurion Airport
near Tel Aviv and cautioned international airlines to avoid it.
Citing Israel's air strikes in Gaza that have killed three
people after rockets were fired at Israel in breach of a truce,
a Hamas commander said in a statement the group "has decided to
respond to the Israeli aggression," by making the airport a
"target of attack" for the day.
Hamas said earlier it had fired a rocket at the airport, at
a time when dozens of rockets were shot at southern Israel and
the Tel Aviv area. There were no reported casualties in those
strikes.
(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Editing by Chris Reese)