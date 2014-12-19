GAZA Dec 20 Israeli aircraft bombed a Hamas
militant base in the Gaza Strip on Friday for the first time
since the end of a war in the territory, in response to a rocket
that militants launched earlier in the day, the army said.
The bombs struck in the Khan Younis area in the southern
Gaza Strip. Local hospital officials said there were no
casualties. The militant rocket fired earlier landed in a field
in southern Israel and did not cause casualties.
"The IDF (military) will not permit any attempt to undermine
the security and jeopardize the well being of the civilians of
Israel. The Hamas terrorist organization is responsible and
accountable for today's attack against Israel," military
spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Peter Lerner said in a statement.
Two previous cases of militant rockets landing in Israel
have been recorded but there was no retaliation to them.
Israel launched its Gaza offensive on July 8 with the
declared aim of halting cross-border rocket salvoes by Hamas.
The fighting was ended by an Egyptian-brokered truce on August
26.
More than 2,100 Palestinians, most of them civilians, were
killed in seven weeks of fighting, according to the Gaza health
ministry. Sixty-seven Israeli soldiers and six civilians in
Israel were killed.
In a separate incident on Friday, four Palestinian
protesters were shot in the legs by Israeli troops after they
ignored warnings to keep away from the border fence between the
coastal territory and the Jewish state, the military and Gaza
medical officials said.
