* Gaza fishermen limited to shallow waters
* Israel says restrictions are for security
* U.N. says fishermen's livelihoods at risk
By Sylvia Westall
GAZA, Aug 13 After hours casting their nets
close to the Gaza shore, Palestinian fishermen sift through
their catch in the dim dawn light, managing to scrape together a
few piles of limp fish.
It's a miserable catch, the result they say of restrictions
imposed by Israel, with their boats allowed only three nautical
miles (5.6 km) offshore, following a month of no fishing at all
during the recent fighting.
For years Gaza's fishing community - once one of its
proudest and most productive industries - has been caught in the
middle of a maritime feud, part of a wider conflict between the
blockaded Palestinian enclave and Israel.
Israel shut down the waters off Gaza immediately after the
war began on July 8, aware that the sea has been used as a means
to attack Israel in the past. Four armed Palestinian frogmen who
swam to southern Israel from Gaza were killed by Israeli forces
on the first day of the conflagration.
As Palestinian and Israeli negotiators meet independently
with Egyptian officials in Cairo to try to reach an agreement to
end the conflict, maritime rights are one of the critical issues
up for discussion. The deadline of the latest, 72-hour ceasefire
expires at 2100 GMT on Wednesday, with no accord in sight.
The Palestinians want Israel to allow fishermen to sail up
to 12 nautical miles from the shore - the internationally
defined limit for a nation's waters - so that they can net
greater numbers of larger fish.
Over the past eight years, Israel has set a six-mile limit
for Gaza's fishermen when tensions were lower, restricting it to
three miles when hostilities have escalated.
Israel says Gaza's sea, air and land blockade aims to
prevent Hamas, the Islamist group which runs Gaza, from
acquiring weapons or materials that could be used against the
Jewish state.
Since Israel responded to rocket fire from Gaza with
airstrikes and a ground invasion, fighting that left more than
1,900 Palestinians and 64 soldiers and three civilians in Israel
dead - fishermen have been even more restricted, barely leaving
the shoreline.
"They brought us back to zero," said fisherman Khalid Abu
Riyad, 50, on a jetty before heading out to sea before dawn.
DANGEROUS WATERS
The United Nations food agency estimates 3,600 Gaza
households are involved in fishing. Just under half of those
have no other source of income.
"The livelihood of these people is completely jeopardised,"
said Ciro Fiorillo, head of the U.N. Food and Agriculture
Organization's operations in Gaza and the West Bank.
The agency estimates that the latest conflict deprived
fishermen of around 200-250 tonnes of fish, or 9-10 percent of
their average annual catch under a six-mile restriction.
Fishermen describe being shot at or harassed by Israeli
naval vessels, sometimes even when they are inside the allocated
fishing zone, which is marked with illuminated red warning
buoys. They say Israel has sometimes confiscated equipment and
on occasion they have had to abandon it if they came under fire.
"It is very dangerous, after six miles there may be
shooting," said Suboh al-Hesi, a 36-year-old fisherman.
Hesi earns 20-30 shekels ($6-9) a day but often comes back
empty-handed. The past four years have been especially tough, he
says: fuel has tripled in price since 2006 and competition has
increased because more men started to fish when they lost their
jobs on the land.
Before the restrictions, he was able to catch sea bream,
grouper and other larger fish. Now he is lucky if he gets a
bucket of small crabs or sardines, which are far less valuable.
The fishing community say they need the fishing zone to be
expanded to at least 10 miles and ideally to 12, where schools
of fish are more prevalent.
"Gaza is an area that is a fish passage, a transit area,"
said a 49-year-old fisherman who gave his name as Abu Mohammad.
Fish do not stay close to the shore but sweep by further out and
that is where the fishermen need to be, he said.
Instead of serving fish caught miles from their doorstep,
the stretch of restaurants close to the shore offer farmed,
frozen seafood, or fish smuggled in through tunnels from Egypt.
Asaad Abu Hasira, 53, recalled that before 2000, his fish
restaurant and the industry were thriving.
"It was excellent, tourists used to come from Arab
countries. There were foreign and local tourists and
international delegations," he said at his coastal business,
which has been serving up fish since 1955.
Twenty years ago, Israelis would come as tourists to Gaza
and eat in the restaurants. Fishermen would even export their
catch to Israel, said Hasira, who comes from a fishing family.
For him, the maritime feud has done more than restrict
livelihoods, it has harmed cultural links with the sea.
"Part of Palestinian society lives by the sea and works by
the sea. There is a greater fishing tradition than in Israel,"
he said, adding that he cannot bring himself to give up.
"I love fish, if I am away from the sea, I die - like a
fish."
