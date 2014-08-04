French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius listens to his Jordanian counterpart Nasser Judeh (not pictured) during their joint news conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Amman July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed/Files

PARIS World powers should impose from outside a political solution to halt the conflict between Israel and Hamas that has killed hundreds in Gaza, French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Monday.

Fabius issued the statement after a Palestinian official said an Israeli air strike killed 10 people and wounded about 30 on Sunday in a U.N.-run school in the southern Gaza Strip, and Hamas fired rockets at Israel.

"This is why we need a political solution, of which the components are known, and which I believe should be imposed by the international community, because the two parties - despite countless efforts - have unfortunately shown themselves incapable of completing talks," he said in a statement.

"Ceasefire, imposition of a two-state solution and security for Israel - there is no other way," he added.

