JERUSALEM Oct 19 A daughter of the leader of
Hamas in Gaza was admitted to an Israeli hospital for emergency
medical treatment this month after she suffered complications
from a routine procedure, two sources familiar with the case
said.
Ismail Haniyeh's daughter's week-long admission to a
hospital in Tel Aviv - which Israeli and Palestinian officials
declined to confirm or deny - shows humanitarian coordination
between the sides continues just weeks after the Gaza war ended.
Haniyeh, who has 13 children, is the leader of the Islamist
group in Gaza and one of its most senior figures overall,
serving as a deputy to Khaled Meshaal, who lives in exile.
Two sources - one Palestinian and the other a foreign
diplomat with knowledge of the case - declined to name the
daughter and, out of respect for her privacy, asked that details
of her condition not be published.
Like many Hamas officials, Haniyeh spent the seven-week-long
war largely in hiding. His home in the northern part of the Gaza
Strip was destroyed by an Israeli air strike.
An Israeli official said he could not discuss specific
medical admissions from Gaza.
But he said that in most cases a request by a Palestinian
doctor to allow a patient across the border for urgent treatment
was sufficient - indicating Haniyeh may not have been personally
involved in his daughter's application.
During the war and since it ended in late August, dozens of
patients from Gaza have been brought to hospitals in Israel,
where the resources and technology for advanced treatment and
complicated operations are vastly better.
Hamas is sworn to Israel's destruction but has voiced
openness to a long-term truce and a measure of cooperation with
Israel which, along with neighbouring Egypt, controls access to
the coastal enclave, home to 1.8 million Palestinians.
Israeli media has reported that one of Haniyeh's
granddaughters was treated in an Israeli hospital last November,
while his mother-in-law sought treatment in a Jerusalem hospital
in June.
