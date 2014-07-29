(Adds detail, background)
GAZA, July 29 An Israeli aircraft fired a
missile at the house of Hamas Gaza leader Ismail Haniyeh early
on Tuesday causing damage but no casualties, Gaza's interior
ministry said.
An Israeli military spokeswoman had no information on the
report but was checking for details.
Haniyeh's son confirmed the strike on his Facebook page and
added that the house of the former Hamas Gaza prime minister was
empty.
Hamas said that its TV station Al-Aqsa TV was also targeted
but the station continued to broadcast.
Israel launched its Gaza offensive on July 8, saying its aim
was to halt rocket attacks by Hamas and its allies. It later
ordered a land invasion to find and destroy the warren of Hamas
tunnels that crisscrosses the border area.
As night fell over Gaza, army flares illuminated the sky and
the sound of intense shelling could be heard. The military
warned thousands of Palestinians to flee their homes in areas
around Gaza City - usually the prelude to major army strikes.
A number of rockets fired from Gaza were launched toward
various regions in southern and central Israel, including the
Tel Aviv area. At least one of the rockets was intercepted by
the Iron Dome system. No casualties or damage were reported.
Some 1,085 Gazans, most of them civilians, have died in the
22-day-old conflagration. Israel has lost 48 soldiers and
another three civilians have been killed by Palestinian
shelling.
(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing
by Lisa Shumaker)