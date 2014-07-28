GAZA, July 28 An Israeli air strike hit a public
garden in the Beach refugee camp in northern Gaza killing five
people, three of them children, according to medics, ending a
relative lull in fighting during the Muslim Eid holiday.
Another explosion shook the grounds of Gaza's main Shifa
hospital on Tuesday, Reuters witnesses said. It was not
immediately clear if there were any casualties.
Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza have been locked in
three weeks of fighting which have killed 1,049 people in Gaza,
mostly civilians. Some 43 Israeli soldiers have died along with
three civilians killed by projectiles within Israeli.
