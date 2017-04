Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad al-Malki speaks to the media as he leaves the International Criminal Court after his visit, at the Hague August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters/United Photos

THE HAGUE Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad al-Malki said on Tuesday that Israel must be prosecuted for war crimes before the International Criminal Court and that Palestinian authorities were preparing to join the court.

"We must do everything in our power to enable the ICC to bring to justice those responsible for war crimes," Malki said after meetings with ICC prosecutors.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Catherine Evans)