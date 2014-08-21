(Adds details)
GAZA Aug 21 An Israeli air strike killed three
senior Hamas military commanders in the Gaza Strip on Thursday,
the Islamist group said, the clearest sign yet Israel is
focusing its assault on those leading attacks from the
Palestinian enclave.
The Israeli military had no immediate comment on what would
constitute the killing of the most senior Hamas men since it
launched its offensive on Gaza six week ago with the declared
aim of curbing rocket fire into its territory.
Hamas, which dominates the Gaza Strip, named the men as
Mohammed Abu Shammala, Raed al-Attar and Mohammed Barhoum and
said they were killed in a bombing of a house in the southern
town of Rafah.
A military spokeswoman said aircraft carried out 20 assaults
in Gaza on Thursday, but gave no further details. Late on
Tuesday Israel targetted Hamas's top military commander,
Mohammed Deif, but failed to kill him. Deif's wife and
seven-month-old son were killed in the air strike, Hamas said.
Egyptian-mediated talks to end weeks of deadly fighting
between Israel, Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza
collapsed on Tuesday when violence broke out after ten days of
relative calm.
Palestinian health officials said 2,050 Palestinians, most
of them civilians, have been killed in the fighting.
Israel says it has killed hundreds of Palestinian militants
in the conflict, which the United Nations says has displaced
about 425,000 people. Sixty-four Israeli soldiers and three
civilians in Israel have been killed.
(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Writing by Maayan Lubell;
Editing by Luke Baker)