JERUSALEM Aug 7 Israel's 2014 will be able to absorb the costs incurred during a month of fighting with Palestinian militant groups in the Gaza Strip, Finance Minister Yair Lapid said on Thursday.

"We can absorb the costs of the operation in the 2014 budget," Lapid told reporters. "Taxes will not be raised." (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Alison Williams)