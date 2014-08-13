JERUSALEM Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the Israeli military to respond to Gaza rocket fire moments before a three-day truce expired on Wednesday, an Israeli official said.

"With the breach of the ceasefire by Hamas, the prime minister and defence minister ordered the Israeli military to act in response. The order was issued before midnight," the official told reporters speaking on condition of anonymity.

Hamas had denied involvement in one of two incidents of rocket fire aimed at Israel just before the truce expired at 2100 GMT.

Israel has so far had no comment on a deal Palestinians announced in Cairo saying they had agreed with Israel to extend that truce in a month-old war by another five days, or through Monday.

(Reporting by Dan Williams; Writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan)