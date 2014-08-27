JERUSALEM Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday Israel would respond more vigorously than before to even a "sprinkle" of rocket fire from Gaza after a deal on an indefinite truce with Hamas militants dominating the territory.

A day after the ceasefire deal ended a seven-week conflict, he told a news conference that Israel had dealt Hamas its toughest blow ever. "We won't tolerate even a sprinkle of rocket fire at any part of Israel. We would respond even more vigorously than before," he added.

Netanyahu was facing strong criticism in Israel over the costly conflict with Palestinian militants in which no clear victor emerged.

(Writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan; Editing by Mark Heinrich)