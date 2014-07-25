CAIRO Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry that Israel will begin a 12-hour pause in Gaza hostilities starting at 7 am Israeli time (0400 GMT) on Saturday, a U.S. official said on Friday.

The official, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity, made the comment when asked about Kerry's earlier statement on a goodwill gesture by Netanyahu at a press conference in Cairo.

(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Susan Fenton)