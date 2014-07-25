The mother of fallen reserve Israeli soldier Yair Ashkenazy mourns during his funeral in Rehovot near Tel Aviv July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

JERUSALEM Israel has agreed to a 12-hour humanitarian ceasefire in fighting with militants in the Gaza Strip to start at 8 a.m. (0500 GMT) on Saturday, a military spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said that during the brief truce, troops would keep searching for tunnels used by militants and that the military will "respond if terrorists choose to exploit this time to attack Israel Defense Forces personnel or fire at Israeli civilians."

"Gaza civilians who have been requested to vacate from their residents are to refrain from returning," the spokeswoman said.

