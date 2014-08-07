CAIRO Aug 7 The armed wing of Hamas called on
Palestinian negotiators in Cairo not to extend a 72-hour truce
unless their demands, in particular for the opening of Gaza's
port, were met and warned it was ready to engage in a long war.
"We urge the Palestinian delegation negotiating not to renew
the truce except after the acceptance in principle, particularly
to the port (opening), and if there is no acceptance then we ask
the delegation to withdraw from talks," a fighter, his face
hidden behind a Palestinian scarf, said in a televised statement
from Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades. The statement was aired on the
Qatari-owned Al Jazeera news network.
The 72-hour truce is due to end at 0500 GMT on Friday.
(Reporting by Lin Noueihed; editing by Andrew Roche)