* Rebuilding homes, infrastructure will cost billions
* Cash-strapped Gaza under Israel-Egypt blockade
* Political infighting may impede Gaza recovery
By Nidal al-Mughrabi and Maayan Lubell
GAZA/NAHAL OZ, Israel, Sept 12 Fifty days of war
in one of the most densely populated parts of the world have
left swathes of Gaza in ruins. With the economy reeling under an
Israeli-Egyptian blockade, the enclave now faces an almost
impossible task of rebuilding.
To do it, Gaza will have to find billions of foreign
dollars, contend with Israeli limits on construction materials
entering the territory, resolve internal political strife and
keep aid flowing to the battered population as it rebuilds.
One fact stands out: before the war, an average of 30 tonnes
of cement crossed into Gaza each week. Now, an estimated 10,000
tonnes will be needed every day for the next six months.
In Shejaia, a town near the border hit by heavy Israeli
shelling in the war, many homes and factories lie in ruins amid
mounds of broken bricks and rubbish festering in the heat.
"Some of the areas here in Gaza, unbelievably enough, look
as if they were hit by an earthquake," said Borge Brende, the
foreign minister of Norway, who visited the area this week to
try to assess the humanitarian and reconstruction needs.
The Palestinian Authority said in a study last week the work
would cost $7.8 billion, two and a half times Gaza's gross
domestic product, including $2.5 billion for the reconstruction
of homes and $250 million for energy.
Gaza economist Maher al-Tabbaa puts rebuilding costs at a
lower $5 billion. Either way, international donors meeting in
Cairo on Oct. 12 for a rebuilding conference - including the EU,
Turkey and Qatar - know one thing: it will be expensive.
"I can't tell you exactly what the figure is," said John
Gatt-Rutter, the EU's representative for the West Bank and Gaza.
"All I can tell you is that the needs are huge and that I
don't know where anyone's actually going to find the money."
An estimated 18,000 homes, at least three 14-storey
apartment buildings, roads, schools, bridges, clinics need to be
rebuilt but perhaps the most important job is fixing the power
plant. Running at less than 50 percent of capacity before the
war, it is now at just 6 percent of its potential output.
That has a knock-on impact on water and sewerage, since the
treatment plants require power and desalinating water draws vast
amounts of energy from the grid.
Rubble removal alone could cost $18 million, while Gaza also
needs money for food aid, medicines, education materials and
agricultural development.
The 1.8 million population - growing at around 50,000 people
a year - is heavily dependent on aid from international donors,
and without a marked step-up in growth, the unemployment rate is
unlikely to dip much below its current 40 percent.
ISRAELI CEMENT
As well as the homes destroyed, Palestinian Housing Minister
Mufeed al-Hasyna says a further 40,000 were severely damaged,
alongside 200 mosques either damaged or destroyed.
Besides the painstaking work required to rehabilitate
damaged holy places and old buildings, there is a need for raw
materials - cement, iron rods, wooden beams, corrugated steel,
panes of glass and construction equipment.
For years, most cement used in Gaza has been bought from
Israel's sole manufacturer, Nesher, which controls about 85
percent of the Israeli market. While cement can be imported from
elsewhere, it is quicker and cheaper to buy it from Israel.
"You will safely need 10,000 tonnes of cement per day for
six months," says al-Tabbaa, the economist, who said there was
no other choice than to use the Israeli product, even if
Palestinians in Gaza might feel aggrieved that Israeli cement
was helping to patch up or rebuild their homes.
Hani Shamaly, who runs a company importing construction
materials into Gaza, said Israeli cement was good and quick to
import. Yet the bill for grey dust alone is likely to exceed
$100 million, money that will likely to flow to Nesher.
Gaza, wedged between Israel and Egypt, has been under an
Israeli blockade since 2007, when Islamist Hamas, devoted to
Israel's destruction, seized it from Western-backed Palestinian
president Mahmoud Abbas. Egypt also sees Hamas as a security
threat and keeps tight restrictions on its own border crossing.
Gaza's neighbours have agreed to ease the blockade, but also
want to ensure no weapons are smuggled in and that "dual-use"
goods, such as cement and iron, are not being used to rebuild
attack tunnels that Hamas constructed from Gaza into Israel.
"Israel is willing to be a full partner in facilitating
reconstruction in Gaza, but ... we are talking about civil
reconstruction, not allowing Hamas to rebuild its terrorist
machine," said an Israeli government official.
Israeli officials in charge of monitoring the borders said
they do not mind where the cement comes from, just as long as it
is not used to rebuild the tunnel networks.
POLITICAL STRIFE
But Gaza's problems are not just with Israel. Palestinian
political divisions could present major hurdles, too.
The Palestinian Authority, led by President Mahmoud Abbas of
Fatah, is expected to take over the civil administration of Gaza
from Hamas, including the borders, a move that will help with
monitoring and the flow of goods into the enclave.
Yet relations between Hamas and Fatah are at an all-time
low, with tensions over the payment of salaries to Hamas workers
threatening to boil into open conflict.
Unless a meaningful reconciliation can be forged, and
quickly, it will not be possible to start the reconstruction.
"Donors who want to deliver aid are awaiting the unity
government to assume responsibility in Gaza, construction
materials await the unity government to supervise crossings,"
said Faisal Abu Shahla, a senior Fatah official in Gaza.
"Every component depends on the other."
Gatt-Rutter, the EU representative, who visited Gaza this
week to make his own assessment of the damage, said the picture
was devastating. But emphasised that the most important thing
was to get on with rebuilding without delay.
"The level of despair and despondency is very high," he
said. "There is a great fear that there could well be a return
to the kind of violence we saw over the summer," if the process
of rebuilding and delivering aid does not begin soon.
(Editing by Anna Willard)