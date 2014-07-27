JERUSALEM, July 27 Air raids sirens sounded in
southern and central Israel on Sunday, warning of incoming
rocket fire, hours after Israel had agreed to extend a
humanitarian ceasefire.
Israeli media reported a couple of the rockets landed in
open areas and another was intercepted by the Iron Dome missile
defense system.
Israel extended a humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip
that took effect on Saturday, but Hamas, which dominates the
coastal enclave, said it would only accept the truce if Israeli
troops left the territory. One soldier was killed by a mortar
that struck Israel overnight, the military said.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Ron Popeski)