JERUSALEM, July 27 A barrage of rockets fired by
militants in the Gaza Strip struck Israel on Sunday, hours after
Israel had agreed to extend a humanitarian ceasefire.
Air raid sirens sounded throughout southern and central
Israel during morning rush hour. At least five rockets landed in
Israel and two others were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile
defense system, the military said.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Israel extended a humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip
that took effect on Saturday, but Hamas, which dominates the
coastal enclave, said it would only accept the truce if Israeli
troops left the territory. One soldier was killed by a mortar
that struck Israel overnight, the military said.
