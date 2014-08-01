* Calls Israeli incursion "state-sponsored terrorism"
* "Blood of brothers in Palestine shed in massacres" -king
* Breaks silence, still wary of Gaza's Islamist rulers
* Overall Arab stance muted amid wider regional conflict
RIYADH, Aug 1 Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah broke
his silence on Friday over the three-week-old conflict in Gaza,
condemning what he saw as international silence over Israel's
offensive and describing this as a war crime and
"state-sponsored terrorism".
Saudi Arabia, which regards itself as a leader of the Sunni
Muslim world, has played only a background role in the diplomacy
to reinstate calm in Gaza, leaving the main Arab pursuit of a
ceasefire to close ally Egypt and fellow Gulf monarchy Qatar.
"We see the blood of our brothers in Palestine shed in
collective massacres that did not exclude anyone, and war crimes
against humanity without scruples, humanity or morality,"
Abdullah said in a brief speech read out on his behalf on state
television.
"This (international) community, which has observed silently
what is happening in the whole region, has been indifferent to
what is happening, as if what is happening is not its concern.
Silence that has no justification."
His speech, which focused mainly on what he described as a
Middle East-wide threat from Islamist militancy, followed
criticism by some Saudis on social media, including prominent
clerics, over Riyadh's quiet response to the Gaza crisis.
POLITICAL COMPLICATIONS
The kingdom's policy towards Gaza is complicated by its
mistrust of the territory's ruling Hamas, an Islamist movement
with close ideological and political links to the Muslim
Brotherhood, which Riyadh regards as a terrorist organisation.
Saudi Arabia believes the Brotherhood has a region-wide
agenda to seize power from established government leaders,
including the kingdom's al-Saud dynasty, and has quarrelled with
Qatar over its support for the group.
Abdulkhaleq Abdullah, a political analyst in the United Arab
Emirates, said the speech was a bid to rebut accusations that
Saudi Arabia - along with allies Egypt and the UAE - was happy
to see Hamas weakened by Israel's offensive, which was prompted
in part by increasing Hamas rocket fire from Gaza into Israel.
"People want to see a stronger position from these three
countries and it is not coming over very strongly," he said.
The kingdom's muted response to the crisis so far has been
echoed across a region already absorbed by a series of civil
wars, insurgencies and internal political strife that have
erupted in the aftermath of the 2011 Arab uprisings.
Since the Israeli air and ground onslaught began, Saudi
Arabia's public expressions of condemnation over the violence
have been mostly limited to statements following the weekly
cabinet meetings, and to pledges of humanitarian aid.
Newspaper coverage, which often follows the official line in
Saudi Arabia, has often relegated the conflict to inside pages
in sharp contrast to previous Israeli incursions into Gaza.
Some editorials have taken the rare step of blaming Hamas
for the bloodshed, in which 1,509 Palestinians, mainly
civilians, have been killed, rather than Israel. There have been
66 Israeli deaths, 63 of them soldiers.
Riyadh took a far more prominent role at past junctures of
the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It sponsored the 2002 Arab
peace initiative offering the Jewish state an end to conflict
with all Arab states in return for the creation of a Palestinian
state and return of Palestinian refugees. Israel rejected it.
Since the offensive began, however, King Abdullah has met
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Qatar's Emir
Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and U.N. Secretary General Ban
ki-Moon to discuss the crisis.
CEASEFIRE COLLAPSE
The conflict in Gaza has coincided with Saudi attempts to
navigate multiple regional crises, including political chaos in
Egypt, two separate insurgencies in its neighbour Yemen and wars
in Iraq and Syria.
This regional turmoil is set against Saudi Arabia's bitter
rivalry with Shi'ite power Iran and its fears of rising
influence exerted by Sunni militant groups the Islamic State and
Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, which seek to topple the
al-Saud dynasty.
In his speech, Abdullah condemned militants who he said were
killing innocent people and mutilating their bodies in
contravention of Islamic teachings.
He also called on the region's leaders and religious
scholars to prevent Islam from being hijacked by militants.
He further said he was disappointed by the lack of any
follow-up from other countries to his proposal two years ago to
establish an international centre to combat terrorism.
Israel declared a Gaza ceasefire over on Friday only hours
after it was announced, saying Hamas militants violated the pact
90 minutes after it took effect and apparently captured an
Israeli officer while killing two other soldiers.
The truce was the most ambitious attempt yet to end the
fighting and followed increasing international alarm over the
soaring Palestinian civilian death toll.
