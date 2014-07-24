GAZA, July 24 At least 10 people were killed and
many wounded when Israeli forces shelled a U.N.-run school
sheltering Palestinian refugees in northern Gaza, the Gazan
Ministry of Health said on Thursday.
The director of a local hospital said various medical
centres around Beit Hanoun were receiving the wounded.
"Such a massacre requires more than one hospital to deal
with it," said Ayman Hamdan, director of the Beit Hanoun
hospital. More than 140,000 Palestinians have fled 17 days of
fighting between Israel and Gaza militants, many of them seeking
refuge in buildings run by the U.N. UNWRA agency.
(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Writing by Noah Browning;
Editing by Crispian Balmer)