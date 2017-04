A Palestinian man, whom medics said was wounded in an Israeli air strike, is carried into a hospital in Gaza City August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

GAZA An Israeli air strike destroyed a 13-storey residential tower block in the centre of Gaza City on Saturday and initial reports said 17 people were wounded, the Israeli army and Gaza health officials said.

An Israeli military spokeswoman said the building, which collapsed completely, had been used as a command centre by Hamas militants. Local residents said the building housed 44 families.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)