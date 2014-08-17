* Wedding gives displaced Gazans rare reason to celebrate
* Devastated town looks to rebuild after war
* Family returns to home with no roof, no water, no power
By Sylvia Westall
GAZA, Aug 17 It was not the wedding party venue
Riyad Fayad had planned for his daughter Heba, but with his Gaza
home damaged and neighbourhood in rubble, a shelter seemed like
the only option.
The United Nations refugee centre in a Gaza City school has
become a temporary home for thousands of Palestinians displaced
by the month-long war with Israel, many of them from Fayad's
town of Beit Hanoun in the north.
They sleep on mattresses on classroom floors in the large
school house, where lines of washing hang from the windows.
Those without a room have made shelters in the playground from
wooden desks and blankets.
The 47-year-old father of the bride said he wanted to give
his community something to celebrate and picked the school as
the venue for Heba's henna party, a pre-wedding ritual in which
female guests decorate their hands with the temporary dye.
"Despite the bombing of our houses and the destruction, we
are looking forward, to life," Riyad said in the playground
while waiting for his daughter to arrive.
Minutes later, children from the camp whooped and sprinted
to the school gates. Heba, enveloped in a long black abaya robe
and full face veil, arrived for her party in a U.N. car, greeted
by the crowd like a movie star.
People from the family's hometown of Beit Hanoun, on the
border with Israel, are trying to put their lives back together
after a war which has killed nearly 2,000 across the Gaza Strip.
Those who can return to neighbourhoods with patchy
electricity, sweeping aside the rubble. Others like the Fayads
are trying to make refugee centres a home from home, sleeping
there and travelling back and forth to the town for belongings.
According to the United Nations, at least 425,000 displaced
people in the Gaza Strip are in emergency shelters or staying
with host families. Nearly 12,000 homes have been destroyed or
severely damaged by Israeli attacks.
In Beit Hanoun, where 91 people were killed during the
conflict, around 70 percent of homes are uninhabitable, the head
of the town's municipal council Mohammad Nazeq al-Kafarna said.
The town was the site of "moderate resistance", he said,
"but the Israeli reaction was out of proportion." The council
estimates the damage to municipal buildings alone at $500,000.
Israel says militants used Beit Hanoun, a town with
population of 30,000, and other residential areas in the Gaza
Strip as launching sites for cross-border rocket attacks.
Israel says 64 of its soldiers and three civilians were
killed in the war which erupted on July 8 after a surge in
rockets fired towards its cities from Gaza.
A new, five-day ceasefire is due to expire late on Monday,
with talks in Cairo on ending the war still inconclusive.
BREAD AND WATER
Severed electricity cables lie in Beit Hanoun's main
streets. Every other building has parts blown off or is
pock-marked with bullet holes, while in the most damaged areas,
whole rows of buildings have been deleted from the skyline.
All of the town's seven wells were damaged during the
fighting. Four are now working again and are being supplemented
with water tanks supplied by aid groups.
The municipal council now wants to survey the damage and
finish clearing the streets from rubble so that there is access
to all parts of town. In the last conflict in 2012, only around
150 homes were destroyed on the town's outskirts.
Some traders are slowly returning to Beit Hanoun, where
around three-quarters of people are labourers or craftsmen.
Baker Jihad al-Za'aneen has been back at work at Beit
Hanoun's only bakery for one day. He is running at half
production because fuelling the newly-repaired generator for a
full day is too expensive. In any case, his sales are not
currently covering his costs.
"Before now there were no ingredients and now my production
is negative," he said.
Across the road, Khalil al-Zaini, a 25-year-old unemployed
graduate, has spent his first night back home, sleeping on the
ground floor of his extended family's four-storey house.
Part of the building has been destroyed and they have no
electricity, running water or roof, but the family wanted to
come home.
"We are peaceful people, we don't work with the resistance,"
Zaini said
Most of his family of 16 has returned and spent the night on
thin mattresses on the ground floor, avoiding the upper levels
which are covered in concrete rubble and twisted metal.
Zaini says he is not sure how he will be able to reconstruct
his apartment, which he originally paid for after the family
sold some of his wife's gold. They have no savings left. "If I
get compensation, maybe, but without it, it is not possible."
(Editing by Jeffrey Heller and Raissa Kasolowsky)