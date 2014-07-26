Palestinians shop at a market in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

JERUSALEM Israel has agreed to extend by four hours a humanitarian truce agreed with Hamas and other armed groups in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, an Israeli government source said, declining to be named.

It was not immediately clear if Hamas Islamists, who control Gaza, had also agreed to prolong the original 12-hour ceasefire and continue the quiet until midnight (2100 GMT).

