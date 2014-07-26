Indian gold demand seen higher ahead of key festival
MUMBAI/BENGALURU Demand for gold in India was seen higher ahead of an auspicious day for gold purchases on Friday compared to last year, with lower prices also acting as a catalyst.
JERUSALEM Israel has agreed to extend by four hours a humanitarian truce agreed with Hamas and other armed groups in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, an Israeli government source said, declining to be named.
It was not immediately clear if Hamas Islamists, who control Gaza, had also agreed to prolong the original 12-hour ceasefire and continue the quiet until midnight (2100 GMT).
(Writing by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Crispian Balmer)
MUMBAI/BENGALURU Demand for gold in India was seen higher ahead of an auspicious day for gold purchases on Friday compared to last year, with lower prices also acting as a catalyst.
SEOUL North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile on Saturday shortly after U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson warned that failure to curb its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes could lead to "catastrophic consequences".