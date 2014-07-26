ISTANBUL, July 26 Turkey lifted a ban on flights
to Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport after a ceasefire was agreed
between Israelis and Palestinians, the state's SHGM aviation
authority said on Saturday.
"Taking into account the current ceasefire situation, the
flight ban on Israel's Ben Gurion airport has been lifted,
pending a subsequent announcement," it said via its Twitter
account.
SHGM introduced the ban late on Tuesday and had repeatedly
extended it due to security concerns.
(Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin and Ayla Jean Yackley, editing by
John Stonestreet)