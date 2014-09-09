By Orhan Coskun
| ISTANBUL, Sept 9
ISTANBUL, Sept 9 Turkey is unlikely to sign any
energy deals with Israel for the construction of a gas pipeline
to Turkey because of a deepening political rift over Israel's
Gaza offensive, Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said on
Tuesday.
Ties were severely damaged following a deadly raid by
Israeli commandoes on a Turkish yacht carrying pro-Palestinian
activists defying a Gaza blockade in 2010. But Israeli firms had
more recently held fruitful talks with Turkish private companies
and energy officials as part of a tentative rapproachment.
However, Israel's Gaza offensive in July that killed more
than 2,000 people undermined those efforts and infuriated
President Tayyip Erdogan, who likened Israel's actions to those
of Hitler.
Israel has turned into a potential gas exporter overnight
with the discovery of Tamar and Leviathan, two of the largest
gas finds in the past decade. Tamar began production in March
2013, and its partners have already signed a number of lucrative
deals in Israel.
Talks between the Leviathan consortium and Turkish
counterparts have seen slow progress over the last year. A
political solution has always been the condition for an ultimate
deal.
"For energy projects to proceed, the human tragedy in Gaza
will have to be stopped and Israel will have to instate a
permanent peace there with all elements," Minister Yildiz told
reporters in Ankara.
"It is out of question to proceed on any energy project
unless a permanent peace is established, with contribution from
all sides and with necessary conditions. A human tragedy
unfolded (in Gaza), it is all too easily forgotten."
Turkey was once Israel's closest strategic ally in the
region. But Erdogan has been a strident critic of Israel's
policy on the Palestinians and has been highly critical of the
Jewish state since the Gaza hostilities erupted.
Pro-Palestinian sentiment runs high in mostly Sunni Muslim
Turkey and protestors have repeatedly taken to the streets in
July to demonstrate against Israel's offensive, prompting Israel
to reduce diplomatic presence in Turkey.
The talks between Israel and Turkey have focused on building
a 10 billion cubic metre (bcm) sub-sea pipeline at an expected
cost of $2.2 billion, giving Israel access to a major emerging
market and one of Europe's biggest power markets by 2023.
Despite the opposition in political and business circles in
Turkey, Israeli businessmen are still holding out hope that a
deal may be struck in time.
Yitzhak Tshuva, the billionaire owner of Delek Group, the
main partner in Leviathan, told Reuters this week that he
remained optimistic about a deal being struck with Turkey once
the current political chill passes.
"I believe, yes, and I want (an agreement)," he said.
(Additional reporting by Tova Cohen in Tel Aviv; Writing by
Humeyra Pamuk, editing by Jonny Hogg and Ralph Boulton)