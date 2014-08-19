(Adds Turkish Energy Minister's quotes, details)
ISTANBUL Aug 19 Turkish shipbuilder Karadeniz
Holding plans to send an electricity generating vessel to Gaza
to provide urgently needed power in the enclave left reeling by
an Israeli bombing campaign that began last month.
Karadeniz announced its intentions on Tuesday, shortly after
Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said that a power ship - a
floating power station - would be sent as soon as Gaza's port
facilities had been upgraded.
"The Palestinians have contacted the Israelis concerning the
dispatching of the platform and there has been no adverse
reaction from the Israeli side," Yildiz said at a joint press
conference in Ankara after a meeting with Palestinian Energy
Minister Omar Kittaneh
Israel began military operations in Gaza on July 8 in
response to rockets being fired into Israeli territory by
fighters loyal to Islamist group Hamas.
The bombardment has left much of the enclave's already
fragile infrastructure in tatters, sparking warnings from the
United Nations over spiralling prices and food shortages.
Karadeniz said in a statement to Reuters that it had
received a request from the Palestinian authorities and that the
ship would be sent within 120 days, once necessary approvals had
been obtained.
The Istanbul-based company, the world's only manufacturer of
self-propelled floating power stations, already produces
electricity for Iraq and Lebanon, part of its fleet of seven
power ships with a combined capacity of 1,200 megawatts.
Gaza's 1.8 million residents suffer from blackouts for as
many as 20 hours a day. The enclave's only power plant is
regularly switched off for weeks at a time because of fuel
shortages.
The Israeli and Palestinian authorities on Tuesday extended
a five-day ceasefire that brought a pause in a conflict that has
already claimed more than 2,000 lives, most of them civilians,
according to Palestinian officials.
(Reporting by Evrim Ergin; Writing by Seda Sezer and Jonny
Hogg; Editing by Nick Tattersall and David Goodman)