UNITED NATIONS, Sept 16 The United Nations,
Israel and the Palestinian Authority have reached a deal to
allow reconstruction work to begin in the war-torn Gaza Strip
with U.N. monitoring of the use of materials, U.N. Middle East
envoy Robert Serry said on Tuesday.
Serry told the U.N. Security Council that the United Nations
had brokered the deal "to enable work at the scale required in
the strip, involving the private sector in Gaza and giving a
lead role to the Palestinian Authority in the reconstruction
effort, while providing security assurances through U.N.
monitoring that these materials will not be diverted from their
entirely civilian purpose."
Fifty days of conflict in Gaza between Hamas militants and
Israel, which ended late last month, has left swathes of the
Mediterranean enclave in ruins.
The Palestinian Authority said in a study recently that the
reconstruction work would cost $7.8 billion, two and a half
times Gaza's gross domestic product, including $2.5 billion for
the reconstruction of homes and $250 million for energy.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)