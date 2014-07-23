July 23 The Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday extended a ban on U.S. airline flights to Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport by an additional 24 hours.

A statement from the U.S. agency said the flight prohibition initially issued on Tuesday remains in effect as it evaluates conditions. The FAA had banned U.S. flights to Tel Aviv in response to a rocket strike that landed near the airport.

The FAA ban applies only to U.S. operators such as Delta Air , American Airlines and United Airlines. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by James Dalgleish)