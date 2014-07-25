Relatives of Palestinian man Mohammed al-Araj, who medics said was killed by Israeli troops, mourn over his body during his funeral at Qalandia refugee camp near the West Bank city of Ramallah July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

RAMALLAH West Bank Five Palestinians were killed in the occupied West Bank on Friday in shootings involving both Israeli forces and a civilian who appeared to be a Jewish settler, medics and witnesses said.

Three Palestinians were killed during clashes between Israeli forces shooting live bullets and protesters throwing stones near the flashpoint city of Hebron.

In a separate incident near another protest against the ongoing conflict in Gaza, witnesses said a person in a car believed to be a settler shot dead one man and wounded three others near the city of Nablus.

The victims were walking along a main street used by both Palestinians and settlers.

Clashes between Israeli border police and Palestinian youths throwing petrol bombs and fireworks escalated. A Reuters photographer witnessed the forces shoot and kill another man.

Israeli forces also shot and wounded two protesters and a local journalist approaching a military checkpoint near a settlement beside the West Bank city of Ramallah.

The Israeli police said it was investigating the violence.

The clashes follow the killing of a Palestinian north of Jerusalem during a thousands-strong protest which was one of the largest since a Palestinian uprising which ended in 2005.

Palestinian fury has mounted after 822 Palestinians - mostly civilians, according to Palestinian medics - have been killed in nearly three weeks of cross-border fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza. The United States and regional powers are urgently seeking a truce.

(Reporting by Ali Sawafta in Ramallash and Abed Qusini in Hawwara; Writing by Noah Browning; Editing by Gareth Jones)