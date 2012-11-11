* GDP across region expected to rise 3.6 percent in 2013
* Weak demand in Europe, other regions to weigh
* IMF says it underestimated difficulty of recovery
* Suggests some countries consider forex flexibility
* Warns against cutting investment to pay for welfare
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Nov 11 Most economies hit by the Arab
Spring uprisings will recover only slowly next year as they
grapple with high inflation and rising unemployment due to poor
global conditions, the International Monetary Fund predicted in
a report on Sunday.
In its twice-yearly outlook for the Middle East and North
Africa, the global lender said a partial return of political
stability could permit somewhat faster growth in Egypt, Jordan,
Morocco, Tunisia and Yemen during 2013.
But weak demand in Europe and other regions will weigh on the
Arab Spring states, it said. In many of those countries, exports
are shrinking and have not yet bottomed out, it added.
"Growth is expected to remain below long-term trends, and
unemployment is expected to increase owing to continued anaemic
external demand, high food and fuel commodity prices, regional
tensions and policy uncertainty."
Masood Ahmed, Director of the IMF's Middle East and Central
Asia Department, conceded his organisation and other forecasters
had initially underestimated the difficulties Arab Spring
economies faced. While they were previously expected to start
recovering strongly this year, that has not happened, he said.
"Contraction has stopped, but we still have growth rates
that are barely keeping up with population growth, and certainly
well below what is needed to cut unemployment," he told a news
conference.
The IMF forecast total gross domestic product in the five
countries would expand by 3.6 percent next year, accelerating
from an estimated 2.0 percent this year and 1.2 percent in 2011.
In 2010, the year before the uprisings, GDP grew 4.7 percent.
Because of sluggish global demand, the group's current
account balance of trade in goods and services will improve only
marginally next year, to a deficit of 4.6 percent of GDP from
this year's 5.4 percent deficit, the IMF predicted.
It suggested some countries should consider allowing greater
flexibility in their exchange rates - code for permitting their
currencies to depreciate - in order to stimulate exports.
Analysts believe the IMF may be urging Egypt to let its
pound depreciate in talks now underway on a $4.8 billion
IMF loan to Cairo. But Ahmed did not specify which countries the
IMF felt should consider depreciation.
Weaker currencies could fuel inflation, which the IMF
forecast would rise to 8.6 percent for the group next year, the
highest level since 2008, from 7.8 percent this year.
Inflation is expected to rise in Egypt and Morocco as they
try to curb their large budget deficits by scaling back food and
fuel subsidies, the IMF said. Political turmoil has prompted
Arab Spring states to try to buy social peace by boosting
spending on welfare steps such as subsidies.
The IMF predicted the five countries' combined budget
deficit would shrink only slightly next year, to 8.0 percent of
GDP from 9.1 percent. Ahmed said he was concerned countries were
still not making difficult decisions to cut their deficits.
"Some countries are financing current spending, much of it
in subsidies, by cutting back on investment, mortgaging the
future of the economy," he said.
LIBYA
Libya, which ousted its dictator Muammar Gaddafi last year,
is a spectacular exception to the pattern of slow recovery among
Arab Spring because of its oil wealth. Oil output is returning
to its pre-civil war level faster than expected, the IMF said.
The country's GDP shrank 60 percent last year but is
expected to rise 122 percent this year, 17 percent in 2013 and
7 percent annually on average between 2014 and 2017, assuming
the domestic security situation improves, the IMF predicted.
It forecast Libya would run a huge state budget surplus of 19
percent of GDP in 2012, and a current account surplus of 22
percent.
Inflation shot up to 16 percent last year because of the
civil war's damage to factories and transport systems, but it is
likely to fall to 10 percent this year as business becomes more
normal and drop to just 1 percent in 2013, the IMF said.