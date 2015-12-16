DUBAI Dec 16 Three Gulf Arab states raised
interest rates within half an hour of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
decision to do so on Wednesday as they scrambled to fend off
pressure on their currencies due to low oil prices.
The central banks of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain
announced hikes of a quarter of a percentage point in key
official rates. Commercial bankers expect the United Arab
Emirates, Oman and possibly Qatar to follow suit.
Earlier, the U.S. central bank lifted the range of its
benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to
0.25-0.50 percent - its first rate hike in nine years.
Five of the six Gulf oil exporting states peg their
currencies to the U.S. dollar, while the sixth, Kuwait, ties its
dinar to a basket dominated by the dollar.
The plunge of oil prices since last year has started to put
pressure on those pegs by slashing governments' oil revenues and
pushing the current account balances of some countries into
deficit. Now the rise of U.S. interest rates threatens to
increase the pressure by sucking funds out of the Gulf.
This threat appeared to explain the speed with which Gulf
central banks reacted to the U.S. hike. Saudi Arabia's central
bank, quoted by state news agency SPA, said it was responding to
"developments in local and international financial markets".
The Saudi central bank raised its reverse repurchase rate,
the rate at which commercial banks deposit money with the
central bank, to 0.5 percentage point. That should limit the
incentive for the banks to move money overseas in search of
higher returns.
Meanwhile Kuwait's central bank raised its discount rate by
0.25 percentage point to 2.25 percent. State news agency KUNA
quoted the central bank governor as saying he was acting "to
guarantee the currency's competitiveness and attractiveness".
The interest rate rises in the Gulf, and further rises that
are likely to occur if the United States continues tightening
monetary policy next year, come at an awkward time for the
region.
Economies are slowing because of low oil prices, while money
market conditions are tightening as flows of fresh oil revenues
into commercial banks decrease and governments issue bonds to
fund budget deficits, threatening to squeeze lending to
corporations and consumers.
The Saudi central bank said it was keeping its repurchase
rate, which it uses to lend money to banks, unchanged at 2.00
percent on Wednesday - a signal that it is trying to prevent
liquidity at banks from deteriorating too rapidly.
Qatar's central bank has indicated it may delay any rate
rise; in October, central bank governor Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud
al-Thani insisted that he saw no need to follow any U.S. move.
However, in the last few weeks the Qatari rial has dropped
in the forwards market to its lowest level against the
dollar since 2009, so the central bank may not be able to keep
official rates low indefinitely.
