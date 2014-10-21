* Egypt hopes to use informal housing settlements to its
advantage
* Discontent over housing politically-explosive issue
* Minister sees poor public sanitation as major problem
By Maggie Fick and Michael Georgy
CAIRO, Oct 21 Egypt plans to offer cheap loans
for completing apartments in unfinished buildings thrown up
illegally across its cities, hoping to tackle a housing crisis
that has helped to topple two presidents since 2011.
Housing Minister Mustafa Madbouly said the cabinet had
approved the project designed to help Egyptians who built or
bought bare apartments in the unplanned buildings but can't
afford to finish them, many living in the empty shells.
"Instead of, as a government, directly constructing new
buildings we are going to offer an initiative through which we
give a soft loan to people to go and finish those vacancies,"
Madbouly said in an interview for the Reuters Middle East
Investment Summit.
Madbouly arguably has Egypt's toughest job. A population of
85 million is squeezed into the small percentage of land that
isn't desert, mainly in narrow strips on the banks of the Nile
and in its river delta.
With that population growing relentlessly, the government is
searching for a solution among the rows of unfinished red brick
and concrete buildings that have mushroomed in the turbulent
three years since the overthrow of President Hosni Mubarak.
Under the scheme, the loans will carry very low interest
rates and be repayable over longer periods "to encourage the
people to come and start finishing this and occupying these
vacant plots, specifically on those unplanned or low income
areas", said Madbouly.
Egypt's urban sprawl has eaten into scarce farmland for
decades but the pace of unlicensed building exploded after
Mubarak's fall in a popular uprising. Many Egyptians started
constructing the multi-storey buildings without seeking permits
or adhering to safety standards.
Property developers joined it, aware of rising demand and
wanting to make a quick buck under lax government supervision as
the poor longed for homes.
Officials say at least 450,000 of these buildings were built
without official permission in the three years marked first by
Mubarak's fall and then the ousting by the army of his Islamist
successor Mohammed Mursi following more popular protests.
SOFT LOANS BY YEAR-END
Madbouly said informal settlements make up between 40 and 50
percent of urban area. Under the scheme, which is expected to
begin before the end of the year, the government will offer
loans of 30,000 Egyptian pounds ($4,195).
It will be financed through a central bank initiative
designed to fund low and middle income housing.
The government is trying to reduce the kind of public
discontent over housing shortages that helped to bring people
out onto the streets against Mubarak and Mursi.
"You know very well that part of the revolutions that have
happened recently, one of the major players there were the
people from these communities," said Madbouly.
"So unless you give more focus and more attention to the
development and improvement and the condition of those people,
they might again have another round, so this is basically what
we are trying here to do."
Madbouly said the government wouldn't ask for proof of
ownership of apartments, sidestepping a problem with
construction that lacks official paperwork, but would encourage
the private sector to take part in ventures in the middle and
low income market.
The government has also announced plans to build one million
houses for middle income Egyptians in a project worth 280
billion Egyptian pounds, one of the biggest in the region, with
the help of United Arab Emirates-based Arabtec Holding.
Rural areas, where 85 percent of residents have no access to
sewage systems, present some of the biggest problems for
Madbouly, who said he has put his phone number on Facebook to
field complaints.
"It makes me unable to sleep comfortably every day. Really
this is a big problem and you have this bitterness - you know
you can do something tangible for the people but you are lacking
the finance," he said, adding his main concern is sanitation.
"You know very well that you can do something and you have
now all the means, technical, human resources, attracting
technology, but the problem is the means."
(1 US dollar = 7.1500 Egyptian pound)
(editing by David Stamp)