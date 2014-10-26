(For other news from Reuters Middle East Investment Summit,
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Oct 26 Kuwait's privately owned Jazeera
Airways is preparing to bid for a big stake in state-run flag
carrier Kuwait Airways, Jazeera's chairman told Reuters. If the
deal goes through, it will be a sign that the business scene is
changing in the Gulf.
For several decades, Gulf Arab economies have been dominated
by the heavy hand of the state. Governments' huge oil revenues
have eclipsed private sector activity. Benefiting from these
revenues, state-owned firms have prospered while many private
companies have struggled to raise financing and become ensnared
in official red tape.
But pressures are growing for a new model. North Africa's
Arab Spring uprisings of 2011, fuelled by high unemployment,
underlined to Gulf governments the need to create jobs for their
citizens - and to enlist the private sector in that effort.
Meanwhile this year's plunge of global oil prices, to below
levels which some governments need to balance their budgets, has
exposed the risks of relying entirely on oil for growth and
revenues in the long term.
The result is a string of economic reforms and steps to open
up financial markets that may create more opportunities for
private firms - foreign as well as domestic - in coming years,
company executives from around the Gulf told the Reuters Middle
East Investment Summit.
The oil price slide is not causing panic in the Gulf but it
is "getting people to think in the right direction", said Tarek
Sultan, chief executive of Kuwait-listed logistics giant Agility
, which is majority privately owned.
Sultan noted that the region had a history of
entrepreneurship - before the discovery of oil, economies were
supported by small, flexible trading and transport businesses,
many using the wooden sailing ships known as dhows.
"People have to think, how can we do without" the oil
revenues that have sustained the region for the last few
decades, he said.
REFORMS
Jazeera Airways may be a step towards that change. Set up in
April 2004, it is one of a handful of privately owned airlines
in the Gulf and now operates a fleet of 15 Airbus A320s.
Chairman Marwan Boodai told the Summit that his company was
preparing to enter a bidding process for a 35 percent strategic
stake in loss-making Kuwait Airways. Parliament originally
approved the airline's privatisation in 2008 but the project was
delayed; it now appears to be moving ahead again.
"We believe in privatisation and think governments should
focus on political administration, and not on managing airline
companies or transportation or other firms," Boodai said.
Executives at the Summit also cited a range of other efforts
to stimulate private business across the Gulf, including partial
deregulation of areas such as telecommunications and aviation in
Saudi Arabia, and a drive by the United Arab Emirates to make it
easier for smaller companies to borrow money from banks.
These steps will not by themselves reduce governments'
economic dominance in the region, but there are signs that they
are boosting private sector activity enough to at least
partially offset a slowdown in the region's oil industries.
For example, Saudi Arabia's economic growth in the second
quarter of 2014 fell to an annual 3.8 percent, the lowest rate
in a year, because of a slowing oil sector. But growth in the
non-oil private sector accelerated, to 4.7 percent.
One of the biggest shifts in the Saudi economy for years is
due to labour reforms, which are using quotas and fees to push
hundreds of thousands of foreign workers out of the country and
replace them with Saudi citizens.
The reforms have been criticised for raising companies'
costs, disrupting industries such as construction, and putting
unqualified, unproductive employees into some posts. Some firms
have been hiring Saudis for the sole purpose of meeting quotas.
But the reforms are clearly having some success in pulling
Saudis into the private sector. The number of local citizens
working at private firms jumped to 1.5 million by the end of
2013 from 681,481 in 2009, according to labour ministry data.
Muhammad al-Agil, chairman of Saudi retailer Jarir Marketing
, said this trend was lifting Saudis' disposable
incomes and spending. Partly as a result, Jarir plans to invest
1.1 billion riyals ($293 million) over five years to roughly
double the number of its stores in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf.
"We are not employing Saudis only because of the rules but
because we think it is good for business," Agil told the Summit.
Oman is taking a different tack in trying to diversify its
economy beyond oil. It wants to develop its Sohar Port and
Freezone, on its coast about 200 kilometres (125 miles) to the
southeast of Dubai, into a gateway for imports to the Gulf.
The company launched an industrial zone at the port in 2010,
offering tax and other incentives to attract private companies'
logistics and manufacturing operations.
Current operations include auto parts storage and
distribution, and a chrome smelter; British-based Tri-Star
Resources plans to build a $60 million plant supplying about 12
percent of current global production of antimony, Edwin Lammers,
Sohar's executive commercial manager, told the Summit.
MARKETS
In the long run, the most far-reaching boost to private
sectors in the Gulf may come from the expansion of stock markets
and efforts to draw more foreign investors into them.
Governments want foreign participation in local markets not
because they need the money, but because they think activist
foreign funds will help to impose market discipline on listed
companies and promote international management practices.
In May, the UAE and Qatari stock markets won upgrades to
emerging market status in the classification of international
index compiler MSCI. In July, Saudi Arabia announced it would
open its bourse to direct foreign investment in early 2015.
"The upgrade to emerging market status has been an important
marker," said Haithem Katerji, chief investment officer at Al
Rayan Investment, a subsidiary of Masraf Al Rayan,
Qatar's largest Islamic bank by market value.
"The expected opening of Saudi Arabia will be even more
significant given the size of the Saudi economy and stock
market. In the coming years the region is likely to become a
more mainstream investment destination for global investors."
After several years of inactivity in the wake of the global
financial crisis, most of the governments of the six-nation Gulf
Cooperation Council are now promoting public offers of shares in
state-linked companies, billing the sales as a way to share the
country's corporate wealth with their citizens.
Kuwait's sovereign wealth fund announced last week that it
would resume selling stakes in local companies to the public,
planning to offer its majority stake in Kuwait Investment Co
in the first half of 2015.
Saudi Arabia's state-owned National Commercial Bank
IPO-NACO.SE is in the process of conducting a $6 billion IPO,
the largest ever launched in the Arab world.
"The reopening of the IPO market in the region will attract
more interest to our markets and encourage other companies to go
public," said Katerji. "This will help private equity and M&A
activity in our markets as IPOs."
Yasir al-Rumayyan, chief executive of the investment banking
arm of Banque Saudi Fransi, Saudi Arabia's
fourth-largest listed lender, said Saudi companies were becoming
more interested in listing with the encouragement of regulators.
"We have an excellent deals pipeline...We think we will see
one IPO every quarter from Saudi Fransi Capital for the coming
five quarters," he told the Summit.
