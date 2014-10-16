* Gulf of Oman port bids to become transhipment centre for
region
* To more than double container capacity by 2017
* Part of Oman's drive to industrialise, diversify beyond
oil
* Risks include overcapacity in the region
* But link to planned rail network may be "game-changer"
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Oct 16 An advertisement by the highway
outside Dubai's massive Jebel Ali Port tells firms they don't
need to ship goods through the Strait of Hormuz, the traditional
gateway to the Gulf. Instead they can have goods delivered to a
port in Oman, outside the Gulf, and bring them into the region
by road.
"Why go through the Strait when you can go straight to the
Gulf," the billboard reads, in a challenge to Jebel Ali, which
has become one of the biggest ports in the world by handling
many of the region's imports via Hormuz.
The cheeky advertisement has been posted by Sohar Port and
Freezone, an ambitious facility on Oman's northern coast about
200 kilometres (125 miles) to the southeast of Dubai.
Sohar is starting to compete for traffic with Jebel Ali and
other top ports inside the Gulf, as part of a far-reaching plan
by Oman to diversify its economy beyond oil. Its plan says a lot
about how business in the region may develop in coming years.
Edwin Lammers, Sohar's executive commercial manager, said
the port's intention to handle cargo for the Gulf region, not
just Oman, was a key part of the country's drive to
industrialise.
"It brings down supply chain costs for Oman," he said in a
telephone interview at the Reuters Middle East Investment
Summit. "Once you have the additional capacity, new shipping
lines come in, feeder lines operate and costs fall due to
economies of scale."
OIL RESERVES
Oman faces, in a more immediate and acute form, the dilemma
which all the wealthy Gulf oil exporters will face in coming
decades: what to do when the oil runs out?
While Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar have
ample reserves to continue production of oil and gas for
decades, Oman's reserves are much smaller, so crunch time for it
is likely to come sooner. Estimates by multinational energy
company BP have suggested Oman's oil reserves could run out
around 2030 at current production rates.
So the government of ruler Sultan Qaboos, 73, is ploughing
billions of dollars into efforts to make the arid country of
about 4 million people into a logistics and industrial hub.
Among big industrial and infrastructure projects planned or
underway are a $3.6 billion plastics production complex to be
built in the city of Sohar, a $400 million steel plant in the
southern port city of Salalah, a string of new or expanded
airports, and a $15 billion plan to build a 2,244 kilometre rail
network, the country's first.
Sohar port will handle many of the imports Oman needs for
its industrialisation and exports which it hopes to produce. The
Omani government and the Port of Rotterdam set up a 50:50 joint
venture to run the port in 2002.
This year Sohar completed a $130 million relocation and
expansion of its container terminal, which is operated by Hong
Kong's Hutchison Whampoa. The project raised annual
capacity to 1.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units from
800,000 TEUs, and allowed the port to handle large container
ships of 10,000 TEUs for the first time.
Sohar plans to increase its container capacity further to 4
million TEUs in 2017 at a cost of between 60 and 70 million
rials ($155-180 million), which is likely to be raised through
bank financing.
"Once that's in place, you really start to compete with
other ports in the region," said Lammers, a Dutch veteran of the
container port and stevedoring industries who joined the company
in 2009.
The company launched a free zone in 2010 with tax and other
incentives to attract companies' logistics and manufacturing
operations. Current operations include auto parts storage and
distribution, and a chrome smelter; British-based Tri-Star
Resources has said it plans to build a $60 million plant
supplying about 12 percent of current global production of
antimony, a metallic substance used in many alloys.
After a cyclone in 2007 disrupted Oman's food supplies, the
government wants to stockpile food reserves at Sohar; grain
silos will be established there next year. Oman's first sugar
refinery will also be built at the port, with an eventual annual
capacity of 1 million tonnes of sugar.
The entire Gulf depends heavily on food imports so Sohar
hopes it can ultimately serve as a food reserve storage centre
for the region, not just Oman, Lammers said.
RISKS
Oman's strategy carries risks. One is regional overcapacity.
Deep-pocketed Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar and Kuwait all plan to
expand their port capacity to seek regional business; a project
underway at Jebel Ali will add 4 million TEUs, bringing total
capacity to 19 million TEUs in 2015.
Container traffic at Sohar has not been growing rapidly in
recent months - it totalled 103,023 TEUs in the first half of
this year, down from 110,453 a year earlier. Sohar's plans are
based on the assumption that rapid economic and population
growth will continue around the region in coming years.
About 300,000 TEUs of annual container business was
transferred to Sohar in the second half of this year when all of
Muscat's commercial traffic was relocated to Sohar.
"When you have plans for 20 million TEU capacity in both
Dubai and Abu Dhabi, one can start to talk of the possibility of
overkill," said Lammers.
But he added: "They all fulfill their own role in the
regional supply chain. With the economy in the region growing at
6 percent, it's something they need to do."
And Sohar has some cards up its sleeve. As long as
geopolitical tensions persist in the Gulf, the port's location
outside the Strait of Hormuz has a potential security advantage.
Iran has threatened in past years to close the narrow Strait,
but would find it harder to project its naval power across the
Gulf of Oman.
The future Omani rail system, which is to be connected to a
planned railway network across the six Gulf Cooperation Council
countries, may give a big boost to Sohar, helping it to handle
larger amounts of heavy imports for the GCC such as automobiles
and steel products.
The design contract for the Omani railway is expected to be
awarded by the end of this year and Sohar should be connected to
the system three years after that, Lammers said.
The GCC rail network "will have a game-changing effect on
logistics in the region", he said.
Just as the Port of Rotterdam became a gateway to Europe,
serving the European hinterland, "we expect something similar to
happen in Sohar."
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)