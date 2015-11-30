* Valuations in some equity markets have improved
* Most bearish on fixed income since survey launched in 2013
* UAE remains most favoured stock market; policy
transparency
* Most bearish on Egyptian equities since survey launched
* Turkey hit by geopolitics, economic reform worries
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, Nov 30 Middle East fund managers have
become slightly more positive on regional equities after
valuations fell, and more bearish on bonds because of a looming
U.S. interest rate hike, a monthly Reuters survey shows.
The survey of 14 leading fund managers, conducted over the
past week, found 29 percent expecting to raise their regional
equity allocations in the next three months, and 21 percent
expecting to cut them.
That was a shift from last month's survey, when 21 percent
anticipated reducing their regional equity allocations and 7
percent expected to raise them.
Improved valuations in several markets are the main reason;
since last month's survey was published, stocks have fallen
sharply in many bourses. In Dubai, for example, the main
equities index has dropped 9 percent.
"Continued low oil prices have depressed valuations because
stock prices have come under pressure, making them fundamentally
attractive to medium- and long-term investors," said Mohammed
Ali Yasin, head of securities at National Bank of Abu Dhabi.
Meanwhile, 36 percent of fund managers expect to reduce
their allocations to fixed income and only 7 percent to increase
them - the biggest bearish balance for fixed income since the
survey was launched in September 2013.
Last month, 14 percent expected to cut their fixed income
allocations and 7 percent to raise them.
The anticipated start of U.S. monetary tightening in
December is one reason. In addition, smaller flows of oil money
through Gulf banks are tightening liquidity and pushing up
short-term interest rates, reducing the buying interest which
supported Gulf bond prices over the past several years.
This buying support has been dented further by the
deterioration of Gulf governments' budget positions, which has
made foreign investors more wary of regional debt.
"Current yields as well as the pace of the Fed rate
hikes during the coming couple of years will dictate the
rebalancing of funds amongst asset classes," said Tamer Kamal,
head of asset management at Abu Dhabi-based Union National Bank.
STOCK MARKETS
The United Arab Emirates remains the favored equity market
among regional bourses with 36 percent of fund managers
expecting to increase their exposure there and 7 percent to
reduce it. That compared with levels of 50 percent and 7 percent
last month.
"The general view is to overweight countries which offer
good economic fundamentals," said Sebastien Henin, head of asset
management at The National Investor in the UAE.
He noted that the UAE had provided more clarity about how it
would cope with an era of cheap oil than other countries in the
region. Elsewhere in the Gulf, governments have been less
proactive and less transparent in policy.
Saudi equities are split between bulls and bears, with 29
percent expecting to increase allocations there and 29 percent
to reduce them. Last month, there was an equal balance of 36
percent on each side.
Saudi valuations have not improved significantly since last
month, and the Saudi government has still not announced details
of its strategy to stabilise state finances in an era of cheap
oil, so many fund managers said they would largely take a
wait-and-see stance towards Saudi equities until the finance
ministry releases its 2016 budget in December.
Meanwhile, funds have on balance turned bearish towards
Egyptian equities because of the country's foreign exchange
crisis, which threatens a currency devaluation, and
disappointment with the pace of economic reforms.
Twenty-nine percent of managers expect to cut their
allocations there and 14 percent to increase them - the most
bearish balance since the survey was launched. Last month, the
balance towards Egyptian equities was positive.
Funds have also on balance turned negative on Turkish
equities because of geopolitical tensions following Turkey's
downing of a Russian warplane, and because of concern about
economic reforms after the AK Party's victory in elections.
SURVEY RESULTS
1) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your
overall equity allocation to the Middle East in the next three
months?
INCREASE - 4 DECREASE - 3 SAME - 7
2) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your
overall fixed income allocation to the Middle East in the next
three months?
INCREASE - 1 DECREASE - 5 SAME - 8
3) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your
equity allocations to the following countries in the next three
months?
a) United Arab Emirates
INCREASE - 5 DECREASE - 1 SAME - 8
b) Qatar
INCREASE - 3 DECREASE - 4 SAME - 7
c) Saudi Arabia
INCREASE - 4 DECREASE - 4 SAME - 6
d) Egypt
INCREASE - 2 DECREASE - 4 SAME - 8
e) Turkey
INCREASE - 1 DECREASE - 3 SAME - 10
f) Kuwait
INCREASE - 3 DECREASE - 4 SAME - 7
Institutions taking part in the survey are: Ahli Bank Oman; Al
Mal Capital; Al Rayan Investment LLC; Amwal Qatar; Arqaam
Capital; Emirates NBD; Global Investment House; Invest AD;
National Bank of Abu Dhabi; NBK Capital; Schroders Middle East;
The National Investor; Union National Bank; Rasmala Investment
Bank.
(Graphic by Fabian Chan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)