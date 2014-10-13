* Predicts GDP growth of only 3 pct next year
* Fiscal, banking, energy reforms vital
* Says all political parties have consensus on reforms
* But IMF warns social pressures could disrupt them
* Says must move ahead with Islamic finance
By Tarek Amara
TUNIS, Oct 13 Tunisia's economy needs at least
three more years of painful and politically difficult reforms,
including tax changes and subsidy cuts, to revive growth after
the damage it suffered during the 2011 revolution, Prime
Minister Mehdi Jomaa told Reuters.
Parliamentary elections scheduled for Oct. 26 and a
presidential poll next month are designed to complete a
difficult and sometimes violent transition to democracy.
If the elections go smoothly, domestic and foreign
investment could start to revive - a step towards boosting
economic growth back to the 5 percent area which analysts
believe is needed to cut unemployment, now around 15 percent.
But in an interview for the Reuters Middle East Investment
Summit, Jomaa said a sustained recovery would not happen without
a string of policy and regulatory reforms, some of which
authorities have barely begun to tackle.
His comments underlined the obstacles still faced by many
economies in the region three years after the Arab Spring. The
uprisings hurt tax revenues and prompted governments to boost
spending sharply to buy social peace, swelling budget deficits;
private sector business confidence took a long-term hit.
Repairing the damage may take several more years, even if
the Arab Spring countries manage to install stable,
democratically elected governments.
"Because of continuing internal and external pressures, we
expect only 3 percent gross domestic product growth in 2015,"
said Jomaa.
"The economy does not grow through pressing a button - it
will take some time. So we need at least three years of painful
reforms to revive the economy."
The government now expects GDP to grow between 2.3 and 2.5
percent this year, well below an initial forecast of 4.5
percent. Annual growth averaged about 4.4 percent in the 10
years though 2010.
Tunisia signed last year to obtain a two-year, $1.78 billion
loan programme from the International Monetary Fund on the
understanding that it would pursue economic reforms.
Since then it has taken several steps. In July it cut fuel
subsidies, raising petrol prices by 6.3 percent, in order to
trim the budget deficit; this month it imposed new taxes,
including a departure levy on foreign travelers. It has been
allowing the dinar to depreciate in order to rebuild
foreign reserves from dangerously low levels.
But Jomaa, an engineer and former industry minister who has
headed a technocratic caretaker cabinet since January, said much
more remained to be done.
"We need urgent reform that requires a lot of boldness and
courage, including tax reform and the restructuring of public
institutions, subsidy reforms, and steps to improve the
investment climate."
Jomaa added, "The next government should also continue
energy reforms, and reform the banking sector via the
restructuring of public banks to make them more competent
and specialised."
Tunisia's economy is weighed down by a big trade deficit
that is swelled by energy imports; boosting oil production and
limiting consumption could spur GDP growth. Asset quality at
many banks is weak and some are undercapitalised, making the
financial sector a source of risk.
POLITICS
Jomaa, who was appointed as part of a deal to end a crisis
between Tunisia's Ennahda Islamist party and its secular
opposition, has said he will not serve as prime minister in the
next government, and many of his ministers are also likely to
go.
So the extent of the next government's commitment to reform
is not certain. The elections will be fought mainly between
Ennahda and a range of secular parties led by the Nida Tounes
party, which has not excluded the possibility of forming a
coalition with Islamists.
Jomaa said enough of a consensus had developed around
economic reforms that they would probably continue regardless of
the make-up of the next government.
"There is the same belief among the major political parties
that economic reforms must continue, so one does not expect any
surprises in this regard."
Others see the possibility of social and political tensions
disrupting at least part of the reforms, however.
"Increasing social tensions - including strikes and
demonstrations - could further slow down production and delay
much-needed reform implementation," the IMF said in a report
last month.
Jomaa predicted improvement in some key economic indicators
next year, saying Tunisia could cut the state budget deficit to
5.0 percent of GDP in 2015 from an estimated 5.8 percent this
year, and inflation to 5 percent from about 6 percent.
However, Tunisia is likely to remain heavily dependent on
foreign financing, both aid and borrowing from the international
markets, for years. To finance the 2015 budget, the government
will need a total of 8 billion dinars ($4.5 billion) of which 5
billion dinars will come from foreign sources, Jomaa said.
"We have already started new discussions with the IMF on
financing part of next year's budget," he said without giving
any details.
Last week, Tunisia said it had issued a $825 million bond on
the domestic Japanese market, guaranteed by the state-owned
Japan Bank for International Cooperation. Meanwhile, bankers
said the government had asked banks for proposals for its first
issue of Islamic bonds, denominated in U.S. dollars, in order to
attract investment from cash-rich Islamic funds in the Gulf.
"Tunisia will issue Islamic bonds worth $500 million within
weeks, and we expect to finish the process this year," Jomaa
said.
The pre-revolution government steered clear of Islamic
finance for ideological reasons. Jomaa said Tunisia could not
now afford to let political issues deter it from raising money
in this way.
"Tunisia must support Islamic finance without considering
the intentions of the next government," he said. "Islamic
finance represents an additional solution to mobilise budget
resources."
(Writing by Andrew Torchia)